Coca-Cola is Ireland’s biggest-selling brand for the 17th consecutive year

IRELAND’S biggest brand has been revealed as Coca-Cola for the 17th year in a row.

The top brands consumed by Irish people are revealed in the latest edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands, produced by Checkout magazine, the leading magazine for the grocery retail sector in Ireland, in partnership with NielsenIQ.

Coca-Cola tops Checkout’s Top 100 Brands for 2021, meaning the iconic global brand claims the number-one spot in the rankings for a record-breaking 17 years in succession.

However, Coca-Cola is one of only two brands in Ireland’s top-ten line-up that has managed to retain its position from 2020, the other being Lucozade, which is holding steady in the number-four position.

Last year, Tayto moved into the top five to claim the third-place spot, having ranked sixth in 2019, and this year it rises further, to the number-two spot, pushing Dairy Milk down to the number-three position.

Avonmore dropped down two places – and out of the top five altogether – last year, moving from fourth place in 2019 to sixth place in 2020, but this year it goes back up the rankings, to fifth place.

Meanwhile, Brennans, which dropped down two places from its number-three position in 2019, to fifth place in 2020, falls further this year, to rank sixth.

There are not many new entrants to the top ten positions for 2021, Checkout confirms, although Monster breaks through, moving up four places, from number 11 in 2020 to number seven in 2021.

That pushes 7UP out of its eponymous seventh-place ranking, a position that it has held every year since 2011, apart from 2019.

Red Bull, which broke into the top ten for the first time in 2018, moves from the number-ten position in 2020 to number nine in 2021, while Jacobs drops down two places, to the number-ten spot.

A particularly high number of brands have delivered impressive performances in the rankings this year.

The biggest mover is Fitzgerald’s Family Bakery, which vaults a staggering 35 places, from number 76 in 2020 to number 41 in 2021.

“It is great to see so many Irish brands among this year’s biggest movers, with wonder brand VITHIT leaping up the rankings by 25 places, to number 43, from number 68 in 2020,” says Maev Martin, editor at Checkout.

“Another highly successful Irish brand, Stafford’s Bakeries, rises an impressive 24 places, from number 86 to number 62, while family-run brand Keogh’s, which entered the Top 100 in 2018, at number 96, rises 23 places, from number 93 to number 70 this year.

“While Irish brands continue to make their mark on our Top 100 Brands list, well-known Irish brands are also newcomers to a few of our Top 100 Categories. These include Keogh’s, in Popcorn; The Happy Pear, in Chilled Pizza; Keohane’s, in Frozen Prepared Fish Products; and Chicken with Attitude, in Frozen Prepared Poultry Products.”

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace.

In compiling the report, NielsenIQ measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2021*:The Top 10

Coca-Cola Tayto Dairy Milk Lucozade Avonmore Brennans Monster 7UP Red Bull Jacobs

* Produced in partnership with NielsenIQ