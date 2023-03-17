CULTURE & CRAIC: How the Irish in Britain celebrate St Patrick's Day

EACH year St Patrick’s Day is celebrated by the people of Ireland - and their friends - across the globe.

For some it’s a day to wear green, go to Mass and reflect on their heritage, for others it’s a time to go out and socialise with friends and family and for many it’s an annual opportunity to join fellow members of their local Irish community to celebrate their Irish culture and heritage together.

Whichever way it is celebrated, the day itself is always a reminder of home and as such it will be significant to every Irish person in a very unique way – one that is relevant to their own memories and their family traditions as well as the community-based celebrations that take place around them.

For 2023, The Irish Post asked members of the Irish community across Britain to tell us what Ireland’s national day means to them, how they celebrate and why it remains as important as ever to mark St Patrick’s Day….

Anne Curtis

Green Curtain Theatre director Anne Curtis was born in Cork city, but came to London as a young child, when her parents moved to England to find work. Today she splits her time between her home in the capital and her house in Kilcrohane, West Cork.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

For Green Curtain Theatre it is day for which we try and create an Irish event whether this is live or online. This year we will be putting together our children’s video: ‘It’s Your Turn’ where children under twelve years of age perform a piece of Irish culture.

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

Spiritually and socially. I try to attend Mass in the morning and in the evening, I am usually in a pub or something similar having a great time with my London Irish friends.

Are there any special/unusual St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

I used to get a St Patrick’s pot when I was a child but that was a long time ago.

Why is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

I think that it allows you to be visible and proud of who you are, and the contribution made by Irish people to this country.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

Unusually I will be in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day this year. I am helping out with our village’s drama festival. It should be great fun both at the event and in the pub afterwards.

Anna Franks

Under her firm Anna Franks Marketing, Director Anna Franks (nee Dunne) is currently working with a range of Irish organisations in Britain – including the Liverpool Irish Festival and Fréa. Based in Leeds, she is also part of the Women of Irish Heritage Network in the North of England, with her own Irish roots lying in Cromane, Co Kerry, where her mother was born, and her father’s hometown of Mountmellick in Co. Laois.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

St Patrick’s day feels like it is part of my DNA. My mum and dad both came to London in the 60s and settled in Cricklewood. Growing up Irish culture was always very present in our house: from Irish music playing on the stereo, the sing songs when we had people around visiting and my Irish dancing hobby which took me to weekly feisseanna around the country. St Patrick’s Day always felt like a time to proudly celebrate and showcase our Irish heritage.

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

These days the actual St Patrick’s Day tends to be a quieter affair if it falls during the week (especially with children in tow). I try and find something green to wear, the pin badge comes out and messages will fly around my lovely group of Irish family and friends wishing each other a happy St Patrick’s Day. Now my girls are more aware of the celebratory nature of the day we make sure we play more Irish music around that time and also attend the Leeds St Patricks Day parade.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions within your family?

Nothing unusual really but my earliest memories of St Patrick’s Day consisted of getting out the green, white and gold hair ribbons and the badge that had been sent by an Irish relative being pinned to my cardigan and trotting off to school. As an Irish dancer I was also often rolled out to do an exhibition in assembly for my class mates or attend Irish events over the weekend and on St Pat’s evening to do some Irish dances.

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day?

I’ve celebrated St Patrick’s Day in New York, Sydney, Ireland, London and Leeds. New York was amazing as many of my American cousins, who are also second generation, are as passionate about our shared Irish heritage as I am. Some of my cousins were in the pipe bands and police sections of the parade and when the parade finished we enjoyed a few bars and even met actors Brenda Fricker and Olympia Dukakis who were out celebrating St Patrick’s Day as well.

Why is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

I now live in Leeds and have two girls of my own – both of whom have started to learn Irish dancing. My Irish heritage is so important to me, and I want my daughters to inherit the traditions, celebrations and culture of their grandparents. St Patrick’s Day is a point for the Irish community to come together, showcase our culture and be proud of our roots.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

Well, it falls on a Friday this year, so plans for a night out are in the pipeline. Leeds St Patrick’s Day parade is the weekend before on Sunday, March 12, so we will be attending that as well. And maybe I’ll cook up my mum’s favourite Irish dinner – some boiled bacon and cabbage.

Eimear Maguire

Born in Ballina, Co. Mayo, mother-of-two Eimear Maguire is now based in Manchester, where she is a Director of and Head of Finance and Operations at Maguire Family Law, a practice she co-founded in 2010 after leaving the nursing profession.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

St Patrick’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate my Irish culture and heritage. A chance to reconnect with some Irish traditions, usually having fun with friends and family.

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

Last year I went to Kennedy’s – an Irish pub local to my office In Altrincham, Greater Manchester. A live Irish music band had the whole place shaking. I like to dress in green and most of the pub had the same idea.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

We like to have a St Patrick’s Day dinner and this usually comprises of traditional Irish food; black pudding, bacon and cabbage or beef in Guinness; barmbrack and Irish coffee

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day?

In the mid 90’s my brother was in a band and they played a St Patrick’s Day gig in Nottingham. I got to join them on stage, playing the tambourine (!!) and singing Star of the County Down – the atmosphere was electric.

Is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

Absolutely. It’s an obligation. Each year more and more nationalities enjoy celebrating St Patrick’s Day and being an ex-pat in the UK it certainly reconnects me with my heritage and reminds me how many people, if not Irish themselves, really connect and resonate with our culture.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

As it’s a Friday this year it could mean it’s more of a party than usual. Kennedy’s will feature, family and friends and wearing green of course. I have not previously decorated my house so that could be something new for 2023.

Gerry Molumby

Born in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Gerry Molumby relocated to Britain in 1980. He is the founder of the Triskellion Irish Theatre Company and produces the annual Nottingham St Patrick’s Festival. He lives in Nottinghamshire with his wife Fiona and son Cormac.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

St Patrick’s Day heralds for me that Spring is here. A day to celebrate all that is good about being Irish abroad.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

The wearing of the shamrock obviously, and our county-coloured badge.

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day and why?

I managed to get a press pass to the Dublin St Patrick’s Parade a few years back. Being up and close to it, I was so impressed.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

It will be a busy day for me as producer of our festival week and especially our open air free Irish Showcase Concert in Nottingham’s Market Square.

Kevin Fitzpatrick

Fermanagh-born Kevin Fitzpatrick is the award-winning Manager of St Kentigern’s Irish Club in Fallowfield, Greater Manchester.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

To celebrate the life of St Patrick with family and friends.

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

With good music and good craic everywhere. Prayers, music, drinking, dancing and enjoying everyone’s company, near and far, wherever you are.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

Having worked in the pub trade since 1990, I am always busy on the day itself. But I do remember when I was a boy back at home that we always went to Mass on St Patrick’s Day.

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day and why?

Every year really as we host an Irish breakfast on St Patricks Day at St Kentigern’s. Over the years, with our late DJ John Brennan (RIP), we have served close to 400 people through this event.

When I am asked how we cook for this many people my answer is always, ‘it’s the team and my volunteers that help me out’. We also ask for a donation of whatever our guests can afford on the day and we give that money to the local charity Irish Community Care’s grave fund.

Is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, if so, why?

Yes, I’m a poor-breed Irish man.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

This year we have the usual celebrations at St Kentigern’s, good music and great craic.

Martin Logan

Martin Logan was born in Ballygar, Co. Galway. He has been living in Manchester for many years, where he is the popular presenter/producer of both The Irish in the UK TV show and the Out & About Manchester Irish Radio show.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

Saint Patrick’s Day is always a special day for me, wearing the shamrock and celebrating our culture and heritage.

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

Growing up in Ireland, we always attended Mass with my Mum and Dad and family to remember St Patrick and give thanks for what he did for Ireland. The GAA games club championship finals were always the highlight of the day for me.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

My father would always paint something green for Saint Patrick’s Day. Sometimes it would be the wheels of a tractor other times It could be a farm building.

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day?

Being a strong GAA supporter, it was when Corofin GAA club in Galway became the first club team in both football and hurling to win three All Ireland Club titles back to back.

Is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

When St Patrick died on March 17, his death date became a national religious holiday in Ireland. As we no longer live in Ireland we must keep our tradition alive and honour Ireland's patron saint.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

Myself and [my partner] Annette will be out around the country filming the St Patrick’s Day celebrations for the Irish in the UK TV show, which is aired every Thursday night at 7.30pm on Sky 186.

We will be highlighting some of the St Patricks Day Parades in the UK and hearing the incredible success stories of so many Irish people who have made their home here. We will finish off the day at The Irish World Heritage Centre in Manchester and we may even have a Guinness or two.

Breege McDaid

Donegal native Breege McDaid has been living in Liverpool for many years, where she is Director of Irish Community Care Merseyside.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

As an Irish person who has lived away from home longer that I have lived in Ireland, St Patricks Day is a very important day for me. It is a day to reflect on my culture and heritage, my family, and my journey. It is an opportunity to celebrate all things Irish with pride.

It is also a day to celebrate migration, to reflect on the amazing contribution that Irish people have made and continue to make to towns, cities and countries across the world. To see their contribution in the buildings, institutions, arts and conversations all around us.

It is also a day to remember the struggles many Irish people face in terms of loneliness, isolation, poverty, poor health, family trauma etc. A day to ask how can I support my community?

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

I have the great privilege of working at Irish Community Care, where we celebrate St Patricks Day with community members either at our office base in Dale St or at the many social and cultural events that are happening across Merseyside and wider.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

My family always sends over shamrock and badges which we always wear with pride. And of course, there always has to be a green garment worn for this special day.

I always try to connect with family on St Patrick’s Day both in Ireland and in other parts of the world, whether it’s a simple what’s app message or phone or video call.

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day?

I have had many memorable St Patricks Days, all connected with Irish Community Care. I recall the first St Patricks Day celebration that Irish Community Care organised in Wirral (one of the local boroughs in Merseyside).

I remember all the planning and setting up and then opening the doors to a long queue of people proudly wearing their shamrock and looking forward to a great celebration ahead.

And those first few events have led to an amazing group of older Irish people who now come together every week as the Wirral Irish Group and enjoy great company, ceol agus craic, celebrating with friends old and new.

Is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

For me it will always be important to celebrate St Patricks Day. I am very proud to be Irish and our national day is a great opportunity to share and celebrate Irishness in its many forms with the world.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

St Patricks Day 2023 falls on a Friday, so it will be business as usual here at Irish Community Care. Our usual warm welcome will have an added St Patricks Day sparkle and magic. And in the evening, I’ll be celebrating with family and friends.

Ant Hanlon

Ant Hanlon is CEO of Leeds Irish Health & Homes (LIHH) and Chair of the Fréa organisation. Both of his parents hail from Co. Wexford.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

It’s a great opportunity to celebrate our national identity and offers a plethora of opportunities to come together as a community and a community of communities with others. It’s an ideal opportunity to showcase the great work that LIHH do in the community whilst reaching out to many who find themselves alone on such a poignant day. It’s a very heart-warming occasion to be involved in.

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

Generally, we celebrate at work with a St Patrick’s Day Party for community members and have guests such as the Lord Mayor of Leeds and representatives from the Irish Government to join us and wish the community well. I also enjoy the opportunity to delve into Irish arts and films around this time too, and the odd pint of the black stuff.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

When I was growing up it wasn’t a great thing to be Irish; we kept our heads down. St Patrick’s was muted from much of my early years, so our traditions came later on. I always try to make something Irish for our meal on the day.

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day?

I played in a band when I was younger and we supported the Pogues around St Patrick’s Day but the celebrations were already in full swing. It was a magic experience.

Is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

I’m Irish and love the fact so it’s very important to celebrate what this means but I also love the fact that we are such a diverse community now and so embracing that change feels very important. It also fosters Irish heritage in my own family which again is important to me.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

As it falls on a Friday this year, I’ll head along to a gig in Leeds.

Melissa Roche

Born in Birmingham to parents who hailed from Donegal, Melissa Roche is head of Fundraising, Volunteering and Communications at the SIFA Fireside charity.

What does St Patrick’s Day mean to you?

Growing up in Birmingham to Irish parents, St Patricks Day was always a great celebration.

As a child, I’d head off to school on St Patricks Day with tricolour ribbons in my hair and a badge attached firmly to my jumper. There was a strong Irish community and St Patricks Day was a real celebration of Irish culture, song, and dance, as well as Mass.

In what ways do you celebrate Ireland’s national day?

The St Patrick Day parade in Birmingham was a key date in the calendar for family and friends to connect. Due to the regeneration of the Irish quarter, the parade hasn’t been able to take place in the last few years as well as the infamous Irish Post breakfast. St Patricks Day normally starts with Mass, followed by drinks and music in Digbeth, Birmingham.

In my work capacity, we always ensure clients at SIFA Fireside are treated to an Irish dish accompanied by traditional song in our homeless drop-in centre by key musicians in the city.

Are there any special St Patrick’s traditions in your family?

My father’s sister, Sally always sends freshly picked shamrocks all the way from Co. Derry. It’s a delivery we always look forward to and wear with pride.

What was your most memorable St Patrick’s Day?

My most memorable St Patricks Day is when I met my future husband. That was thirty years ago in the Emerald Club and the rest is history.

Is it important to you to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

I’m very proud of my Irish roots and heritage and this is something instilled in me from my parents, who hail from Co Donegal and set up home in Birmingham in the 1970s. St Patrick’s Day is a day to celebrate all things Irish and connect with family and friends.

How will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023?

This year we’ll be celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Irishtown, Co. Mayo. I’ve arranged a party for my husband’s 50th birthday where we’ll be joined by family and friends from as far as the US. It will be a great day and night in Co. Mayo.