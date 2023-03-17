Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney shares hilarious St Patrick’s Day message with fans
DERRY GIRLS star Siobhán McSweeney shared a hilarious St Patrick’s Day message with her many social media followers this morning.

The Irish actor, who hails from Aherla in Co. Cork, and played Sister Michael in the hit sitcom set in Northern Ireland, delighted her fans with a clip posted in honour of St Patrick's Day.

If shows her holding a cardboard cut-out finger puppet of an Irish dancer, jigging along to some fine traditional Irish music.

She asks "How does she do it?" adding "she's such a good dancer", before wishing her fans a 'Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh' – Happy St Patrick’s Day in Gaelic.

Fans were quick to respond to the star, who presents the Great pottery Throwdown, wishing her a Happy St Patrick's day in return.

Next month McSweeney will star in a National Theatre revival of Brian Friel's Dancing at Lughnasa, where she will appear alongside Ardal O'Hanlon.

