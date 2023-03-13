Rehearsals underway for revival of Dancing at Lughnasa featuring Ardal O’Hanlon and Siobhán McSweeney
Entertainment

Rehearsals underway for revival of Dancing at Lughnasa featuring Ardal O’Hanlon and Siobhán McSweeney

Siobhán McSweeney (Maggie) and Ardal O'Hanlon (Jack) in rehearsal for Dancing at Lughnasa at the National Theatre. (Pics: Manuel Harlan)

REHEARSALS are underway for a much-anticipated revival of Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa which opens at the National Theatre in London next month.

Josie Rourke’s striking take on the Irish classic will open at the venue's Olivier theatre in April.

The cast includes Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney and star of Father Ted and Death in Paradise Ardal O’Hanlon.

Ardal O'Hanlon plays Uncle Jack in the new production by Josie Rourke

Alison Oliver, of Conversations with Friends, and Louisa Harland, also of Derry Girls, are in cast too, alongside Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Bláithín Mac Gabhann, Justine Mitchell and Tom Riley.

Director Josie Rourke said: “In my time as Artistic Director of the Donmar, we staged four works by Brian Friel.

“During those years, I was lucky enough to meet Brian and it was a joyous honour to be near this great man and his plays, which are defining works of the theatre.

"It’s a privilege to be the director of this revival for the National Theatre."

Siobhán McSweeney plays Maggie in Josie Rourke's revival (Pic: by Manuel Harlan)

She added: “It was on the South Bank that the seed of the play was planted with Friel and it was always his intention that this play be produced by the NT.

"I’m so happy to be working with this glorious cast and creative team to bring it to the Olivier stage.”

Set during harvest time in County Donegal in 1936, outside the village of Ballybeg, Friel’s play tells the story of the five Mundy sisters as they battle poverty to raise seven-year-old Michael and care for their Uncle Jack.

Director Josie Rourke in rehearsals at the National Theatre

During the Festival of Lughnasa, Pagan and Christian meet and collide and the sisters fight, love, dance, yearn and survive, in this astonishing evocation of a family’s world on the brink of change.

The play runs from April 6 to May 27. Tickets for Dancing at Lughnasa are available now here.

See More: Ardal O'Hanlon, Brian Friel, Dancing At Lughnasa, Siobhan Mcsweeney

Related

Ardal O'Hanlon: A man of many talents
Entertainment 2 months ago

Ardal O'Hanlon: A man of many talents

By: Martin O'Malley

‘I’m all about being joyful’: Why Ardal O’Hanlon is on a mission to get us all laughing again
Entertainment 4 months ago

‘I’m all about being joyful’: Why Ardal O’Hanlon is on a mission to get us all laughing again

By: Fiona Audley

Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon reveals favourite scene from the iconic Irish sitcom
News 1 year ago

Father Ted star Ardal O'Hanlon reveals favourite scene from the iconic Irish sitcom

By: Irish Post

Latest

Museum launches bid to buy historic flag of 'proud Irishman' to keep it in Britain
News 20 hours ago

Museum launches bid to buy historic flag of 'proud Irishman' to keep it in Britain

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after suspected drugs worth around £350,000 seized in Co. Tyrone
News 23 hours ago

Two arrested after suspected drugs worth around £350,000 seized in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over claim of responsibility following attempted murder of off-duty police officer
News 1 day ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility following attempted murder of off-duty police officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed for murder of former work colleague following 'brutal' hammer attack in Co. Derry
News 1 day ago

Woman jailed for murder of former work colleague following 'brutal' hammer attack in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy