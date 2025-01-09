DREAM JOB: Two people needed to take up residence on remote Irish island

Lord of the Dance
APPLICATIONS have opened to fill two positions on a stunning remote Irish island for summer 2025.

A now annual recruitment process is underway once again to fill the role of caretakers on Great Blasket Island of the coast of Co. Kerry.

The roles, which require two people to move to the island – free of charge – for six months, have proven popular in the past.

Over the years thousands of people have applied in the hope of securing the unique opportunity which sees them employed to run the island's accommodation and coffee shop from April through to October.

Great Blasket Island in Co. Kerry

Billy O’Connor and his partner Alice Hayes own three cottages and a coffee shop on the island.

They first began using social media to recruit employees to manage their properties in 2020 and have been inundated with applicants each year ever since.

Applications are now being taken for their 2025 positions, with the deadline for submission tomorrow (January 10).

“We are looking for the next duo to run the Great Blasket Island coffee shop and overnight accommodation,” they said in their latest social media post.

“Please note there is a cap on the amount of applications we can receive and are very sorry if you missed out this time round,” they added.

“There will be future positions, so make sure to follow our social media pages for more updates.”

In addition to their wages, the successful applicants will receive free food and accommodation while on the island.

Applications can be made here.

