Ed Sheeran shares how he's spending his Easter holidays – and it's the most Irish thing ever
Life & Style

Ed Sheeran shares how he's spending his Easter holidays – and it's the most Irish thing ever

Anyone with Irish skin will relate to this.

Ed Sheeran may be an award-winning, chart-topping, multi-millionaire musician – but he still remembers to slap on his sun cream.

The Galway Girl singer shared a snap from his Easter holidays away in the sun today, showing the fair-skinned virtuoso bathing beneath a baking tropical sun.

Thank god for factor 50 sunscreen - photo by Nic Minns

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

He captioned the image: "Thank god for factor 50 sunscreen".

No shame.

A Factor 50-smeared back might not be the sexiest look in the world – but it's a damn sight better than a luminescently red one!

How are you spending your hols? Give us a shout on Facebook @TheIrishPost! 

