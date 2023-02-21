FLIP OR TURN? What your pancake technique really says about you

IT’S Shrove Tuesday – which is traditionally one of the sweetest days of the years, well for pancake eaters at least.

Yes, it’s the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent for Christians across the globe, who for centuries have observed the seven-week period in which luxuries and sweet things are given up as a form of abstinence leading up to Easter.

In old Ireland, families would empty their homes of luxurious food items such as eggs and sugar on Shrove Tuesday in anticipation of Lent beginning the following day.

And what better way to get rid of all your rich foods than by mixing them together and frying them on a pan?

And so Shrove Tuesday, which comes from the old Christian tradition of confessing or becoming ‘shriven’ of your sins before Lent, has gradually also become known as Pancake Tuesday or Pancake Day.

But did you know that how you make your pancakes actually says a lot about you as a person?

Well, according to new research, those who flip their pancakes are bigger risk takers, more romantic and have a better social life, yet turners are more loyal and dependable

More than 135 million pancakes will be scoffed today (an average of seven pancakes per household) according to the same research, yet the nation is divided when it comes to how to turn a pancake, with a gung-ho 49 per cent saying the only way is to flip it in the air.

The remaining 51 per cent are more cautious, turning their pancake carefully with a spatula to avoid making a mess.

Of the turners, over half (54 per cent) admit that they are too scared of ruining the pancake to flip, while one in five (20 per cent) can’t be bothered to clear up any mess.

Some distinct characteristics of flippers were revealed in the findings, with one in three (35 per cent) describing themselves as adventurous.

When it comes to the nation’s overall favourite toppings, lemon and sugar (61 per cent) emerged as the clear favourite, while one in four (23 per cent) will be enjoying chocolate spread and strawberries on their pancakes today, and a further one in ten (11 per cent) are partial to a bit of bacon and syrup as a topping..

The research further shows that ‘flippers’ claim to be the most romantic (31 per cent), have a lot of friends (20 per cent), a great social life (16 per cent) and a successful career (15 per cent).

But those who carefully turn their pancake emerged as more loyal and dependable (65 per cent) and are more likely to be in a long-term relationship (47 per cent), according to the findings.

Whole Earth commissioned the survey for its super smooth, squeezy peanut butter – Drizzler – which they claim is perfect for drizzling over pancakes.

But despite peanut butter ranking as one of the UK’s most popular spreads, it fell outside of the nation’s favourite pancake toppings.

Nicola Turner at Whole Earth said: “Our research reveals the nation is divided when it comes to how to turn a pancake, yet one thing is clear, we are getting more adventurous when it comes to pancake recipes.

“But the nation is missing out, as peanut butter isn’t enjoying the spotlight it deserves on Pancake Day - even among risk taking flippers.”

She added: “That’s why Whole Earth has made things even easier, with our game-changing squeezy Drizzler, which is perfect for drizzling over pancakes - it’s peanut butter but not as you know it to make life easier.

“We’re on a mission to make peanut butter – the former delicious underdog of pancake day – THE trending pancake topping.”

Asked what they think of people who don’t flip their pancakes, a half (48 per cent) say they are missing out on all the fun, one in three (28 per cent) believe they need to throw caution to the wind while a quarter (22 per cent) think they are missing the point of Pancake Day.

One in four (26 per cent) admit they are married to a turner and say that it can cause arguments on Pancake Day about flipping or not (66 per cent).

The secret to a successful Pancake Day is to make enough batter (52 percent), never underestimate the number of pancakes everyone will eat (35 percent), lubricate the pan (33 percent) and use a decent saucepan (33 percent).

Whole Earth commissioned Perspectus Global to survey 2000 UK-based adults in February 2023 for their research. For more information click here.