Four fantastic films about the life of St Patrick and where to watch them
Life & Style

Four fantastic films about the life of St Patrick and where to watch them

WE WON'T be able to celebrate on the streets, but there are plenty of way to mark this year's Saint Patrick's Day.

The life of Saint Patrick is well-known, having been passed down generation to generation through storytelling, books, songs, art and music.

This year, while the traditional St Patrick's Day mass and parades won't go ahead in person, here are four brilliant documentaries, movies and short films about Ireland's Patron Saint that the whole family can enjoy-- and where to watch them.

 

I AM PATRICK: The Patron Saint of Ireland (Netflix)

Advertisement

'I am Patrick: The Patron Saint of Ireland' uses re-enactments, expert interviews and Patrick's own writings to tell the tale of the man who drove the snakes out of Ireland.

The docudrama arrived on Netflix just in time for St Patrick's Day last year to raving reviews from critics and the public, and is a must-watch whether you're Catholic, interested in Irish history or just love a good documentary.

 

St Patrick: The Irish Legend (Amazon Video)

The very first feature-length film documenting the life of Saint Patrick, The Irish Legend was originally released in 2000 but is generally aired on TV-- particularly in America-- each year.

Starring Patrick Bergin as the man himself, along with Malcolm McDowell, Alan Bates and Susannah York, St Patrick: The Irish Legend is a great way to learn about the man who brought Christianity to Ireland.

Advertisement

The movie is also available to watch in its entirety on Youtube.

St Patrick: Apostle of Ireland (Amazon Video)

This 2004 documentary delves deep into the myths and facts surrounding the story of St Patrick, revealing the ordinary man behind who completed the incredible feat of bringing the Irish people away from their pagan roots to become one of the most Catholic countries in the world.

St Patrick: Apostle of Ireland uses what little historical evidence remains of Patrick's time in 4th-century Ireland, using Patrick's own journals to decipher the miraculous events of his time on the Emerald Isle.

 

Advertisement

Give Up Yer Aul Sins (Youtube)

This fantastic short film was nominated for an Academy Award following its release in 2001.

The animated film-- created by the brilliant Irish animation studio Brown Bag Films-- took audio recordings from Dublin schoolrooms in the 1960s, where children were asked about their knowledge of biblical stories.

One young girl was asked to relay the story of Saint Patrick, which she did-- and which was transformed into a cartoon by Brown Bag.

The result is hilarious and will make you (somewhat) nostalgic for your own school days. The Saint Patrick clip is available to watch on Youtube and is definitely one to watch with your kids.

See More: Give Up Yer Aul Sins, Saint Patrick, St Patrick's Day

Related

Bruce Sprinsgteen and Barack Obama's Irish roots explained as duo team up for new podcast
Life & Style 1 day ago

Bruce Sprinsgteen and Barack Obama's Irish roots explained as duo team up for new podcast

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish girl, 8, who lost leg to cancer has learned to cycle a bike again, mum reveals
Life & Style 1 day ago

Irish girl, 8, who lost leg to cancer has learned to cycle a bike again, mum reveals

By: Rachael O'Connor

Brave, brutal and misunderstood: Paddy Mayne, the daring Irishman who pioneered the modern SAS
Life & Style 1 day ago

Brave, brutal and misunderstood: Paddy Mayne, the daring Irishman who pioneered the modern SAS

By: Michael Murphy

Latest

Man charged with assaulting Garda during traffic incident in Dublin
News 39 minutes ago

Man charged with assaulting Garda during traffic incident in Dublin

By: Michael Murphy

Northern Ireland government official’s video meeting interrupted by pet cat dragging live pigeon
News 2 hours ago

Northern Ireland government official’s video meeting interrupted by pet cat dragging live pigeon

By: Jack Beresford

5 brilliant Irish novels to pick up today, on Ireland's new national reading day
Life & Style 2 hours ago

5 brilliant Irish novels to pick up today, on Ireland's new national reading day

By: Rachael O'Connor

How is Ireland celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year?
Life & Style 4 hours ago

How is Ireland celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this year?

By: Rachael O'Connor

How did the shamrock become the symbol of Saint Patrick's Day?
Life & Style 5 hours ago

How did the shamrock become the symbol of Saint Patrick's Day?

By: Rachael O'Connor