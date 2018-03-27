Is this Good Friday advert from a Tipperary pub controversial?
Life & Style

Is this Good Friday advert from a Tipperary pub controversial?

(Picture: Facebook)

NOT for the first time, former Tipperary hurler turned publican Lar Corbett has made a rather isky choice of imagery for his promotional material.

Corbett has been at the helm of the popular Coppinger's bar in Thurles, Co. Tipperary for the last few years.

On the newest advertisement, for the upcoming Good Friday festivities, Corbett has opted to depict a certain religious figure raising a glass with a wink.

The controversial advertisement from Coppinger's bar, Thurles. (Picture: Facebook)
Advertisement

The bar has previously been criticised for it's Black Friday event where those who bring a bus full of potential customers can avail of deals on Vodka and Redbull and Pints of Heineken for as low as 99c.

All-Ireland winner Corbett’s pub is offering Guinness, Heineken and vodka Red Bulls for €1.99 to mark this particular occasion.

Pubs all over Ireland will be open on Good Friday for the first time in over 40 years.

See More: Good Friday, Ireland, Religion

Related

It's official: You can now buy a drink in Ireland on Good Friday
News 2 months ago

It's official: You can now buy a drink in Ireland on Good Friday

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish woman looks incredible after losing six stone in just 11 months
Life & Style 4 days ago

Irish woman looks incredible after losing six stone in just 11 months

By: Irish Post

Daughter of Irish granny stabbed to death in London sets up petition to end laws that block support for families of murder victims
News 4 days ago

Daughter of Irish granny stabbed to death in London sets up petition to end laws that block support for families of murder victims

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

What happens in 17 hours on one of the world's longest non-stop flights?
Travel 12 hours ago

What happens in 17 hours on one of the world's longest non-stop flights?

By: Irish Post

Winner of Saturday's €5.6million Irish jackpot has contacted National Lottery
News 13 hours ago

Winner of Saturday's €5.6million Irish jackpot has contacted National Lottery

By: Irish Post

Republic of Ireland to face Celtic for first time with part of proceeds going to Liam Miller's family
Sport 17 hours ago

Republic of Ireland to face Celtic for first time with part of proceeds going to Liam Miller's family

By: Aidan Lonergan

11 irresistable Easter Eggs to wow your friends and family with this year
Food & Drink 18 hours ago

11 irresistable Easter Eggs to wow your friends and family with this year

By: Jack Beresford

English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast
News 19 hours ago

English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast

By: Aidan Lonergan