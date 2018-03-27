Is this Good Friday advert from a Tipperary pub controversial?

NOT for the first time, former Tipperary hurler turned publican Lar Corbett has made a rather isky choice of imagery for his promotional material.

Corbett has been at the helm of the popular Coppinger's bar in Thurles, Co. Tipperary for the last few years.

On the newest advertisement, for the upcoming Good Friday festivities, Corbett has opted to depict a certain religious figure raising a glass with a wink.

Advertisement

The bar has previously been criticised for it's Black Friday event where those who bring a bus full of potential customers can avail of deals on Vodka and Redbull and Pints of Heineken for as low as 99c.

All-Ireland winner Corbett’s pub is offering Guinness, Heineken and vodka Red Bulls for €1.99 to mark this particular occasion.

Pubs all over Ireland will be open on Good Friday for the first time in over 40 years.