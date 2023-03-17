Iconic Irish landmark hosts snake hunt in honour of St Patrick’s Day
AN iconic landmark in Ireland will host a snake hunt this afternoon to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Hook Lighthouse in Co. Wexford is welcoming visitors to come along and undertake a search of the lighthouse lawns to hunt the snakes from the Hook Peninsula.

“The Snake Search will be on offer at 12 noon and at 2 pm and all of the children who manage to capture a snake can take it home as their new pet,” they explain.

“The Snake Hunt will be followed by fun and games on the lighthouse lawns,” they add.

The venue is also offering free lighthouse tours to anyone named Patrick or Patricia today.

That offer extends to all “mammies” on Mothering Sunday, which falls this weekend.

“On Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, March 19, all mammies can enjoy a free tour of the beautiful Hook Lighthouse plus there will be a sweet treat for them too,” they confirm.

Hook Lighthouse is open daily and visitors are invited to climb the 115 steps of the fifth-century tower where the monks of Hook Head in Co. Wexford once lit fires to warn ships off the rocks.

“With each step you ascend you will delve back in time and hear the fascinating tales of the Knights, the Monks and the Lightkeepers who lived there along with the battles, shipwrecks and heroic seafaring they encountered before you step onto the tower balcony to view the miles of sea and coastline rolling out before you,” they state.

Guided tours are on offer seven days a week at Hook Lighthouse, sharing with visitors one of the greatest stories on Ireland’s Ancient East.

To book a tour or for further details click here.

