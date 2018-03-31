Irish people are still recovering from pubs being open for the first time on Good Friday

IT MAY be of no meaning to other countries, but for Ireland, it's a landmark decision.

New legislation in Ireland was introduced allowing publicans to legally serve alcohol on the religious holiday for the first time in 90 years.

The ban was in existence in Ireland for the last 90 years prior to the change in legislation last January.

It was first introduced in 1927 as part of a broader legislative act that also prohibited the sale of alcohol on Christmas Day and St Patrick’s Day.

The ban was largely influenced by the Catholic Church, which sought to institute an atmosphere of solemnity on the aforementioned holidays.

In 1960, the St Patrick’s Day prohibition was repealed due to growing commercial pressure.

Over the years, only those who happen to be on a train, on a boat, in the theatre or staying in a hotel in Ireland have been able to buy alcohol on Good Friday.

All of that became a thing of the past when the bill was passed on the 25th January.

Yesterday saw pubs around the country serve customers whatever they pleased, which left many Irish people giddy with excitement.

Brian Conlon from Slattery’s pub pulls one of the first legal pints at 7am this Good Friday morning. The ban on selling alcohol on this day was lifted in January #historic #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/Z8EPTe5PKu — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) March 30, 2018

Good Friday was a GREAT Friday....

Pubs open for first time (in Ireland) on Good Friday in 90 years.... pic.twitter.com/eH5ZznIAHT — mellers1313 (@Mel_Navan) March 31, 2018

A great night on the first ever Good Friday Pub Crawl! Thanks to everyone who came.



We hope everyone learned a bit and had a bit of craic too. Thanks a million to The Lord Edward, @BrogansBarDub , @boarsheaddublin and @pipers_corner for their extraordinary hospitality. pic.twitter.com/a52W3hMDbp — Publin.ie (@publinie) March 31, 2018

Pints flow as Good Friday pub ban ends after 91 years https://t.co/tOKuhKqxPX pic.twitter.com/Q7Q6TcjPaI — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) March 31, 2018

This is Belfast at a pub on Good Friday 😂 pic.twitter.com/GKG6jcWxBT — Lynx Mom in IRELAND🐾🇮🇪☘️ (@nicnak044) March 30, 2018

Got given out to in the pub for singing ‘He Is Lord’ among other songs. Good Friday indeed. — Ciara Dunne (@Ciarabelles) March 30, 2018