Irish people are still recovering from pubs being open for the first time on Good Friday
Life & Style

IT MAY be of no meaning to other countries, but for Ireland, it's a landmark decision.

New legislation in Ireland was introduced allowing publicans to legally serve alcohol on the religious holiday for the first time in 90 years.

The ban was in existence in Ireland for the last 90 years prior to the change in legislation last January.

It was first introduced in 1927 as part of a broader legislative act that also prohibited the sale of alcohol on Christmas Day and St Patrick’s Day.

The ban was largely influenced by the Catholic Church, which sought to institute an atmosphere of solemnity on the aforementioned holidays.

In 1960, the St Patrick’s Day prohibition was repealed due to growing commercial pressure.

Over the years, only those who happen to be on a train, on a boat, in the theatre or staying in a hotel in Ireland have been able to buy alcohol on Good Friday.

All of that became a thing of the past when the bill was passed on the 25th January.

Yesterday saw pubs around the country serve customers whatever they pleased, which left many Irish people giddy with excitement.

