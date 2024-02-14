‘It’s incredible’: Nicola Coughlan gets sneak preview of reimagined Disneyland Hotel

IRISH actor Nicola Coughlan was on hand to celebrate the reopening of the glitzy Disneyland Hotel in Paris.

The Galway-born star, who rose to fame in Derry Girls, but has since appeared in he likes of Bridgerton, Big Mood and the blockbuster film Barbie, was one of the first people to stay at the newly reopened hotel, which has enjoyed an extensive makeover.

Coughlan got the chance to stay in the Beauty and the Beast room at the launch event, which included a series of special surprises and activities to commemorate the hotel’s reopening.

A range of celebrity faces were in Paris for the grand reopening event this month, including fellow actor Eleanor Tomlinson and musician Isabel Getty.

Belgian-French actress Virginie Efira, French actor and model Lucas Bravo, French racing driver Pierre Gasly and designer Christian Louboutin wre also at the event.

Following her stay, Coughlan described the Disneyland Hotel as “incredible”.

“It's magical, immersive, and so much fun,” she said.

“I was in the Beauty and the Beast-themed room, and everything is so well thought out; they literally just transport you into a Disney movie,” she added.

“I didn't know what it would be like seeing Mickey Mouse coming to dinner, and then Goofy, seeing all the kids get so excited, and seeing their joy just brings you joy.”

Ms Tomlinson added: “The Disneyland Hotel is gorgeous; it's just spectacular in every way, and it's a magical experience.

“Everywhere you turn, there's one of your favourite characters – the kids just adore it.”