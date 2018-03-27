One of Dublin's most recognisable bars gets a makeover

AN ESTABLISHMENT on the city centre's George's Street looks a lot different than usual.

The George on George's Street has been treated to a brand new look.

The bar and club have had its exterior decorated by illustrator and artist Josh McKenna.

The mural features same-sex couples embracing and dancing in the painting which covers the facade of the front of the club.

Mr McKenna was behind London's Pride wall in the past and has had work printed in Vogue.

Pictures of the newly painted bar surfaced online.