One of Dublin's most recognisable bars gets a makeover

AN ESTABLISHMENT on the city centre's George's Street looks a lot different than usual.
The George on George's Street has been treated to a brand new look.
The bar and club have had its exterior decorated by illustrator and artist Josh McKenna.
The mural features same-sex couples embracing and dancing in the painting which covers the facade of the front of the club.
Mr McKenna was behind London's Pride wall in the past and has had work printed in Vogue.
Pictures of the newly painted bar surfaced online.
Advertisement
Ah LOOK. pic.twitter.com/O0tVhNKssX
— AnnaCosgrave (@AnaCosgrave) March 25, 2018
How'd ye like our new temporary frock?? Many thanks to illustrator and artist Josh McKenna for his magnificent work celebrating LGBT+ Ireland - isn't it FAB!! Pop in and check her out - we are OPEN!
.#TheGeorge #Mural #LGBT #GayBar #Proud #GayDublin #GayIreland #Dublin #Ireland pic.twitter.com/VU7MK8TUu7
— The George (@TheGeorgeBar) March 26, 2018