THE WINNER of tonight's Irish Lotto jackpot has scooped themselves a juicy €5.6 million.

The numbers of the ticket that won the lottery were 2, 17, 24, 25, 35, 40.

The bonus number in the draw was 36.

According to RTÉ, the winning ticket was sold in County Cork.

The exact location or shop of where the ticket was sold has not been identified.

It's said the retailer will be told of their sale of the winning ticket.