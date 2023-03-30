Oscar-winning Irish actor James Martin scoops Outstanding Newcomer award
Oscar-winning Irish actor James Martin scoops Outstanding Newcomer award

RTS' Outstanding Newcomer award winner James Martin (Pic: Andrew Downes, Xposure)

OSCAR winner James Martin received an Outstanding Newcomer award at a prestigious ceremony held in Ireland this week.

The star of the short film An Irish Goodbye, who gained international fame after winning an Oscar earlier this month, has been honoured in his home nation at the RTS Ireland Television Awards 2023.

The ceremony, which took place at the Galmont Hotel in Galway on March 28, saw Martin, who hails from Belfast, receive his gong, which celebrates “emerging screen talent who have made an impact on audiences this year”.

Agnes Cogan, Chair of RTS Republic of Ireland, said: “This award is to recognise emerging screen talent and its impact on audiences over the past year.

“James Martin, this year‘s recipient, has been lighting up our screens in the Netflix/ITV Series Marcella, and with his unforgettable portrayal of Lorcan in the Oscar-winning short, An Irish Goodbye.”

Cormac Ó hEadhra and Caitlín Nic Aoidh presenters of the RTS Ireland Awards (Pic: Andrew Downes, Xposure)

Set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death

Martin stars as Lorcan, alongside Seamus O'Hara, who plays his older brother Turlough.

The film won the Best Short Film (Live Action) gong at the 95th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 12.

Martin, whose day job is as a barista at a Starbucks coffee shop in Belfast, has previously starred in the drama series Marcella, which features second generation Irish woman Anna Friel, and the BBC soap Ups and Downs.

He is the first person with Downs Syndrome to win an Academy Award, which he received on his 31st birthday.

