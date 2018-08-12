Pictures: Fans get suited up as thousands flock to Dublin Comic Con

THOUSANDS of people have flocked to the Convention Centre Dublin for this year’s Comic Con event.

Now in its sixth year, the event attracts fans young and old from the worlds of comics, movies, TV shows and gaming.

As expected a huge number of cosplay fans turned up as their favourite characters, with the event hosting a Cosplay Village and costume contest.

The huge three-day event, which takes place across four floors at the centre, concludes today.

Special guests at the convention include Dean Cain from TV show The New Adventures of Superman, Michael Dorn who played Worf in the Star Trek franchise and Shaun of the Dead actor Nick Frost.

