Rose of Tralee festival welcomes boys to apply to be ‘Rose Buddies’ for the first time
IRELAND’S traditional Rose of Tralee festival has confirmed it will welcome boys to apply to be Rose Buddies this year for the very first time.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival officially launched its annual search for this year’s Rose Buds this week.

Each year the chosen Buds, traditionally girls aged between six and 10, take part in the Festival activities.

But for 2025 the opportunity will be open to boys too, with the search now on for the 2025 Rose Buds and Buddies.

Kerry Rose Emer Dineen, 2024 Rose Escort Tom Dowling, 2024 Rose Bud Holly Brosnan and
Rose Buddy Iarla Farrell pictured at the Fairtree Village launch

"This is something we’ve been talking about for quite a while," said Suzan O’Gara, Festival Director of the Rose of Tralee.

“We’ve had so many families tell us their sons would love to take part – and this year, we’re making that happen.”

She added: “The Rose Buds programme has always been about community, inclusion, and joy.

“Welcoming boys as Rose Buddies is a natural and exciting step forward.”

Kerry Rose Emer Dineen and Rose Buddy Iarla Farrell helped launch the search for the 2025 Rose Buds and Buddies

The announcement was made at a launch event held in Tralee this week, where Festival organisers were joined by past Roses, local families, and an excited group of future Buds and Buddies to unveil the new initiative.

Kerry Rose Emer Dineen, 2024 Rose Escort Tom Dowling, 2024 Sligo Rose Bud Holly Brosnan and Rose Buddy Iarla Farrell launched the search at Fairtree Village – the new official sponsor to the 2025 Rose Buds and Rose Buddies.

Some 33 Rose Buds and 33 Rose Buddies will be selected for 2025.

“This lucky group of 6-10 year olds get to experience the Festival alongside their paired Roses and Rose Escorts, and become mini ambassadors of the Festival at fun events during the Festival week and take part in the television show hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas live on RTÉ,” a Rose of Tralee spokesperson said.

The 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival takes place from August 15 – 19.

