"Santa is coming to Northern Ireland:" First Minister assures schoolboy Christmas isn't cancelled
Life & Style

"Santa is coming to Northern Ireland:" First Minister assures schoolboy Christmas isn't cancelled

THE FIRST Minister of Northern Ireland has assured schoolchildren that Santa will be able to visit homes this Christmas.

With a rise in cases leading to extra restrictions across the island of Ireland and beyond, some children have been worrying that Santa Claus may not be able to visit homes around the world this Christmas.

One little boy in Larne, County Antrim wrote to the First Minister, Arlene Foster, for assurance that the magical tradition would be able to go ahead-- and she was happy to give some good news.

Speaking on Northern Ireland's Cool FM, presenter Stuart Robinson asked the question on many children's minds, asking "Is Christmas cancelled and is Santa coming this year?"

Ms Foster replied that she had received a letter from eight-year-old Jacob, which said:

Advertisement

"Dear First Minister, will Santa be allowed to visit this year? Thank you for keeping us safe during Covid."

"Let me say Jacob, that I and my team have been in touch with Santa in Lapland and we have been working with their team," Ms Foster said.

"Santa has been working very hard to make sure Covid doesn't reach Lapland, he's been taking all of the measures and making sure his reindeers are safe as well.

"He tells me that he has a full schedule for Christmas Eve and he's looking forward to visiting Northern Ireland as he always does-- and he tells me that when he comes to Northern Ireland he always receives lovely mince pies and lots of milk, carrots for the reindeers.

"I have no doubt that Santa is coming to Northern Ireland," she promised.

Advertisement

The news was welcomed both by children and those who remain kids at heart, with one woman replying to the video on Twitter:

"Such a lovely message for children everywhere. Thank you first minister, this 72 year old child is feeling much better this evening."

 

 

See More: Arlene Foster, Christmas, Northern Ireland, Santa

Related

Arlene Foster slams video of man in Northern Irish pub saying Hitler 'didn't kill enough f***ing Jews'
News 1 year ago

Arlene Foster slams video of man in Northern Irish pub saying Hitler 'didn't kill enough f***ing Jews'

By: Jack Beresford

'I can't forgive my dad's killers' – Patrick Kielty reveals that IRA attempted to recruit him as he opens up about his father's murder
News 2 years ago

'I can't forgive my dad's killers' – Patrick Kielty reveals that IRA attempted to recruit him as he opens up about his father's murder

By: Aidan Lonergan

New dog-friendly café offers 'pawsome' free treats for four-legged customers
Life & Style 6 days ago

New dog-friendly café offers 'pawsome' free treats for four-legged customers

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Irish girl, 9, wins Manchester City's 'design-a-kit' competition - receives video message from Sergio Aguero
News 3 hours ago

Irish girl, 9, wins Manchester City's 'design-a-kit' competition - receives video message from Sergio Aguero

By: Harry Brent

Ireland's gender pay gap 'will never close' - according to new report
News 4 hours ago

Ireland's gender pay gap 'will never close' - according to new report

By: Harry Brent

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'
News 6 hours ago

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'

By: Jack Beresford

'Take that back, you're a disgrace!' Taoiseach blasted by furious TD in Dáil clash
News 6 hours ago

'Take that back, you're a disgrace!' Taoiseach blasted by furious TD in Dáil clash

By: Rachael O'Connor

Brexit checkpoints on Irish border could be targeted by IRA - claim MPs
News 7 hours ago

Brexit checkpoints on Irish border could be targeted by IRA - claim MPs

By: Harry Brent