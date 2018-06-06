Stunning 8-acre retreat complete with stables, beehives and panoramic views goes on sale in rural Ireland

THIS stunning rural retreat has been put on the market in County Dublin for an eye-watering €3,000,000.

Brackenhurst, a detached family residence situated on eight acres of land off Nashville Road, Howth is being sold for the equivalent of £2.6 million.

The property is a short walk from Howth Village and comes with spacious gardens, hobby allotments, a collection of beehives and its own paddock.

The house itself covers a total of 225 sqm and holds a private tree-lined driveway along with mature shrubbery and elevated flower beds.

Rooms in the building include an entrance hall, living room and steps up to an elevated family room with panoramic sea views.

Other rooms in the house include a spacious kitchen with Aga oven and utility with guest WC off, dining room, master bedroom with en-suite, 3 further bedrooms, 2 of which share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and a spacious family bathroom.

On the side of the main house are stables and at the lower end of the site are 2 large detached garages surrounded by mature flora native to the Hill of Howth.

If all that space wasn't enough, the generous garden of the house consists of beehives, 2 acres of allotments and a 2-acre field looking out over the Irish Sea from the Howth Peninsula.

What a place!

For more information on Brackenhurst, Howth, Co. Dublin click here.