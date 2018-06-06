Stunning 8-acre retreat complete with stables, beehives and panoramic views goes on sale in rural Ireland
Life & Style

Stunning 8-acre retreat complete with stables, beehives and panoramic views goes on sale in rural Ireland

THIS stunning rural retreat has been put on the market in County Dublin for an eye-watering €3,000,000.

Brackenhurst, a detached family residence situated on eight acres of land off Nashville Road, Howth is being sold for the equivalent of £2.6 million.

The property is a short walk from Howth Village and comes with spacious gardens, hobby allotments, a collection of beehives and its own paddock.

The house itself covers a total of 225 sqm and holds a private tree-lined driveway along with mature shrubbery and elevated flower beds.

Advertisement

Rooms in the building include an entrance hall, living room and steps up to an elevated family room with panoramic sea views.

Other rooms in the house include a spacious kitchen with Aga oven and utility with guest WC off, dining room, master bedroom with en-suite, 3 further bedrooms, 2 of which share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and a spacious family bathroom.

On the side of the main house are stables and at the lower end of the site are 2 large detached garages surrounded by mature flora native to the Hill of Howth.

Advertisement

If all that space wasn't enough, the generous garden of the house consists of beehives, 2 acres of allotments and a 2-acre field looking out over the Irish Sea from the Howth Peninsula.

What a place!

For more information on Brackenhurst, Howth, Co. Dublin click here.

See More: Dublin, Howth, News, Property

Related

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport
News 2 days ago

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport

By: Sean Smith

Bridget Hitler: The fascinating true story of Adolf Hitler's Irish sister-in-law
News 2 weeks ago

Bridget Hitler: The fascinating true story of Adolf Hitler's Irish sister-in-law

By: Aidan Lonergan

Meet the Irish 79-year-old Instagram fashionista proving class is timeless
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Meet the Irish 79-year-old Instagram fashionista proving class is timeless

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Ireland is second ‘Most Excellent’ country in the world, according to TripAdvisor
News 44 seconds ago

Ireland is second ‘Most Excellent’ country in the world, according to TripAdvisor

By: Gerard Donaghy

New DNA study reveals fate of Irish women brought to Iceland as slaves by the Vikings
News 11 minutes ago

New DNA study reveals fate of Irish women brought to Iceland as slaves by the Vikings

By: Aidan Lonergan

Controversial US women's soccer star Hope Solo joins RTÉ team for World Cup 2018
Sport 4 hours ago

Controversial US women's soccer star Hope Solo joins RTÉ team for World Cup 2018

By: Jack Beresford

Euromillions ticket worth €17 million won by staff syndicate
News 6 hours ago

Euromillions ticket worth €17 million won by staff syndicate

By: Rebecca Keane

German tourists have custom motorbike and sidecar stolen and burnt out while on holiday
News 7 hours ago

German tourists have custom motorbike and sidecar stolen and burnt out while on holiday

By: Rebecca Keane