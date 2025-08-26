Irish health insurer announces 3% price increase due to rising demand for healthcare

ONE of the largest health insurance providers in Ireland has announced a three per cent price increase across all plans due to the “increase in demand for healthcare”.

Vhi Healthcare’s increase will be effective from October 1 the Kilkenny headquartered firm said in a statement issued today.

“The price increase is necessary as Vhi navigates the dual challenges of an increase in demand for healthcare and an increase in the cost of delivering that healthcare,” they said.

“The volume of healthcare delivered to members in private hospitals, day hospitals and non-hospital settings has increased by nine per cent in the last 12 months,” they added.

“Meanwhile the cost of delivering that healthcare also continues to rise.”

The firm claims in 2025 alone they have seen a 13 per cent increase in private hospital claims costs, when compared to 2024, and a nine per cent increase in the cost of primary care claims.

“The price increase is necessary as the demand for care and the cost of delivering that care continues to rise,” Aaron Keogh, Managing Director of Vhi Insurance Dac, said today.

“We ensure that our members can continue to access the care that they need and, therefore, have to price accordingly,” he added.

“We understand that health insurance is a significant investment for our members, which is why we continue to offer a wide range of plans to help meet their healthcare needs at various pricing points, also keeping our entry level plans as affordable as possible”

Mr Keogh claims the firm knows that the demand for healthcare services will “continue to grow given Ireland’s ageing population and continued increase in the incidence of chronic disease”.

“Significant shifts in how healthcare is delivered are required to meet this demand and prevention and intervention models will be critical to creating a sustainable future healthcare model,” he explained.

“Vhi is continually making changes to how healthcare is delivered, members now have better access to healthcare in a wider range of settings including private hospitals, day hospitals, non-hospital settings and in their home,” he added.