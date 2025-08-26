‘Pivotal moment’ as new aircraft added to Ireland’s national coast guard service

THE addition of a new fixed wing aircraft service to Ireland’s coast guard operations has been described as a “pivotal moment” for the nation’s “maritime safety”.

A new aviation service was launched this month by Ireland’s Minister of State with special responsibility for the Irish Coast Guard, Sean Canney.

Operated by Bristow Ireland, under a 10-year contract, the new service includes six purpose-built AW189 helicopters based at Waterford, Sligo, Dublin and Shannon.

For the first time it includes a 24-hour fixed wing service, provided by two Beechcraft B200 King Air aircraft, which will also be based at Shannon.

“This fleet will work as an integrated aviation service, thus enhancing the overall capability of Coast Guard service to the public,” a spokesperson for Minister Canney’s department confirmed.

“This is a pivotal moment for Ireland’s maritime safety and environmental stewardship,” the Minister said.

“The Coast Guard is one of the four principal emergency services, and this expanded helicopter fleet, and the introduction of 24/7 fixed-wing operations means the organisation is better equipped than ever to deliver enhanced inland, coastal and offshore search and rescue services in addition to provision of 24/7 aeromedical support to HSE and our offshore island communities.”

Minister Canney added: "For the first time, the Coast Guard has a dedicated fixed wing aircraft which will enable it meet international obligations in proactive maritime environmental monitoring and pollution investigation, thus enhancing our overall awareness of any threats to our maritime environment, covering an area of 132,000 square miles."