‘Pivotal moment’ as new aircraft added to Ireland’s national coast guard service
News

‘Pivotal moment’ as new aircraft added to Ireland’s national coast guard service

THE addition of a new fixed wing aircraft service to Ireland’s coast guard operations has been described as a “pivotal moment” for the nation’s “maritime safety”.

A new aviation service was launched this month by Ireland’s Minister of State with special responsibility for the Irish Coast Guard, Sean Canney.

Operated by Bristow Ireland, under a 10-year contract, the new service includes six purpose-built AW189 helicopters based at Waterford, Sligo, Dublin and Shannon.

For the first time it includes a 24-hour fixed wing service, provided by two Beechcraft B200 King Air aircraft, which will also be based at Shannon.

 

Minister Sean Canney launches the Irish Coast Guard’s new aviation service (Pic: Gov.ie)

“This fleet will work as an integrated aviation service, thus enhancing the overall capability of Coast Guard service to the public,” a spokesperson for Minister Canney’s department confirmed.

“This is a pivotal moment for Ireland’s maritime safety and environmental stewardship,” the Minister said.

“The Coast Guard is one of the four principal emergency services, and this expanded helicopter fleet, and the introduction of 24/7 fixed-wing operations means the organisation is better equipped than ever to deliver enhanced inland, coastal and offshore search and rescue services in addition to provision of 24/7 aeromedical support to HSE and our offshore island communities.”

Minister Canney added: "For the first time, the Coast Guard has a dedicated fixed wing aircraft which will enable it meet international obligations in proactive maritime environmental monitoring and pollution investigation, thus enhancing our overall awareness of any threats to our maritime environment, covering an area of 132,000 square miles."

See More: Coast Guard, Ireland, Seán Canney

Related
News 2 months ago

Crew rescued by coast guard helicopter after fishing boat sinks in Irish waters

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 months ago

Search continues for man believed to have fallen overboard off coast of Co. Waterford

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 years ago

Man (40s) dies after getting into difficulty off the coast of Clare

By: Irish Post

Latest
Culture 2 days ago

An ordinary Dublin boyhood seen through an extraordinary eye

By: Mal Rogers

Travel 2 days ago

Travel writer Michael McDonagh's dog gives the lowdown on travelling to Ireland with his ‘owners’

By: Saoirse (assisted by Michael McDonagh)

Comment 3 days ago

When security comes at the price of liberty

By: Paul Donovan

Comment 3 days ago

When does a blow-in belong?

By: Joe Horgan

Comment 4 days ago

Faith, theology and Irish identity

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Entertainment 4 days ago

On the buses — in Glasgow

By: Irish Post