Stunning five-bedroom home with landscaped gardens and sunroom up for sale in Cork countryside
This eye-catching 4,000 sq ft house set on ¾ acre of mature landscaped gardens is on the market in rural Co. Cork.

Edgewood House, Corrin, Fermoy (P61 KD82) was built in 1997 and features five bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms and an airy sunroom with scenic views of the gardens.

The master bedroom is en suite and has a spacious walk-in wardrobe.

The home also comes with two sitting rooms, a kitchen/dining room and sun room and utility & located towards the rear of the property.

The property is positioned facing a south easterly direction which maximises the light/sunshine.

It also contains a detached garage of above average size.

Edgewood House is located 2km from Fermoy town - through which flows the magnificent Blackwater River, famous for its salmon fishing.

Fermoy Golf Club (18-hole) is a mere ½ mile away.  Also in close proximity is the scenic walkway and recreational area of Corrin wood, which is state owned and is free to the public.

On a clear day the counties of Waterford, Cork and Limerick can be seen from the top of Corrin hill.

Access to the Cork/Dublin M8 is a 5 minute drive away.

Cork city and airport is just 20 minutes’ driving time and a commute to Dublin would take approximately 2 hours.

This has been a beautiful family home for the past 20 years, but now that the children have grown and moved away the owners reluctantly feel it’s time to re-locate to a smaller house.

Price is on application.  For more information contact [email protected]

