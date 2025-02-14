Ten minutes with....Casey McQuillen

LONDON-BASED singer-songwriter Casey McQuillen has just released her latest single.

This spring, the US-born artist will be on tour in Britain and Ireland with Eurovision winner Loreen and pop artist Anastacia.

This week she took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

Right now, I’m in full-on tour mode, getting ready to head to Europe for three months with Loreen and Anastacia.

I’ll be playing 53 arena shows in front of a quarter million people - just saying that out loud gives me chills.

In between rehearsals and packing, I’m also celebrating the release of my new single Better.

It’s been amazing to see people connect with it, and I can’t wait to perform it live every night on tour.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift.

The storytelling, the build, the raw emotion - it’s absolutely devastating in the best way. Every time I hear it, I find a new lyric that hits differently, and that’s the kind of songwriting I aspire to.

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?

Kelly Clarkson has been a massive influence on me - her voice, her songwriting, the way she owns every stage she steps on. I actually got to be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show a few years ago.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

A mix of empowering anthems and chill vibes to get me through long travel days.

Right now, it’s a lot of Taylor, Maisie Peters, JP Saxe, and of course, Loreen and Anastacia—I need to be fully prepped to fangirl on tour.

What are your Irish roots?

I’ve family roots on both side of the family tree, in Antrim and Donegal. I love that connection to my heritage.

There’s something about Irish music and storytelling that feels like it’s in my blood - it’s probably why I was drawn to songwriting in the first place.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Donegal holds a special place in my heart because of my family ties, but I also love Dublin.

The energy there is amazing—great live music, warm people, and the best nights out.

But there’s something magical about driving through the Irish countryside, especially up north.

It makes me feel connected to where I come from in a way that’s hard to describe.

What would you say has been your proudest moment on stage?

One of my proudest moments was my first show in Ireland last year, which was at the 3Arena while I was on tour with Marti Pellow.

Knowing that my grandfather, who grew up singing on street corners and in the pub, would have been so proud made it even more special.

What has been your favourite venue?

There have been so many incredible ones, but the London Palladium stands out.

I first played there while supporting James Morrison, then again with Beverley Knight, and now I’ll have the chance to play it two more times with Anastacia on this upcoming tour.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

My dad told me my entire life to "strive to be second best".

I know that might sound counterintuitive - especially considering the crazy career path I’ve chosen - but what he meant was this: surround yourself with greatness.

Be in the room with people who inspire you, collaborate with those who challenge you, and never chase success at the expense of community.

I’ve always thought of it this way - if I’m the best in the room, then I need to find a better room.

I have no interest in being a big fish in a small pond; I want to be in a pond where I belong, but one that constantly pushes me to grow.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

With all the fires in California recently affecting so many Americans - including friends of mine -I actually took a moment to look around my room and ask myself, if I had one minute to pack a bag, what would I take?

Surprisingly, the answer wasn’t much, so many things in life can be replaced.

But I’d take my worn copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, so well-loved from childhood rereads that the binding has fallen apart and the pages are loose.

I’d take the porcelain creamer, covered in tiny clay strawberries, that my grandmother made in a pottery class 50 years ago.

I’d take the art piece my friends created for me, capturing the moment of my first-ever show at the Palladium opening for James Morrison. And I’d take my artist passes from my tours - a reminder of the journey I’ve been on.

When I really looked at my possessions, those were the things that mattered most.

Your music often carries strong messages about self-acceptance and resilience. If you could compose a song for your teenage self, what would the title be, and what’s one lyric you’d include?

Title: "You’re Gonna Be Okay"

Lyric: "The mirror only shows the surface, but girl, you’re made of more / One day you’ll stand up taller than the doubts you’ve stood before."

I think my teenage self needed to hear that she didn’t have to prove her worth to anyone - she already had it.

Back then, I was so focused on being ‘enough’ for everyone else that I didn’t realise I was already enough for me.

I’d want a song that would sit with her in the tough moments but also remind her that the things she worried about - fitting in, being liked, feeling like she had to earn her place - wouldn’t define her future.

If anything, those struggles would shape her into the artist and person she’d become.

Casey McQuillen will be on tour across Europe with Loreen and Anastacia from March