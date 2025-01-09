Ten Minutes with…John Gilheaney

IRISH country music singer-songwriter John Gilheaney has released his new single The Photos On The Wall.

The song is about John’s dream of returning from Wales — where he was born and brought up — to Leitrim where his family roots lie.

This week he took some time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

After living in Wales for 50 years, I’m beginning a new life in Carrigallen, in my dad's county of Leitrim.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Marc Bolan.

He was an amazing pop star. Glamorous and otherworldly.

Which of your own compositions are you most proud of?

My latest song, The Photos On The Wall celebrates my Irish ancestors.

The video, filmed in Fenagh, County Leitrim, complements the lyrics with spectacular footage.

What are your Irish roots?

Dad's from Fenagh in lovely Leitrim. Mum's from Cloontakilla in marvellous Mayo.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

At joint number one: Fenagh Abbey and the old fireplace at my mum's house in Cloontakilla.

What pub has the best pint of Guinness in Ireland?

Bowe's in Dublin and The Kiltane Tavern in Bangor Erris are top of the hops.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Yes, Anam Cara by John O' Donohue. It's poetic and spiritual.

The theme is to bring a spirit of friendship and hospitality to all you encounter in life, particularly hardships.

Which living person do you most admire?

Sir Paul McCartney's energy and creativity is awesome.

He has experienced deep heartbreak yet retained a great optimism. A true joy bringer.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Empathy.

What would be your motto?

Do your best and have a laugh.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Charm them and make it work for you. This was advice on how to cope in a toxic workplace.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My last Rolo. No, I'd say my journals.

They're full of wisdom I should heed more often, along with precious memories.

What’s best thing about where you live?

I'm about to find out! Leitrim, from my holiday experiences, is beautiful.

It has a hard act to follow in Wales which is an unsung gem of the world.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To keep the peace be prepared to go to war.

What do you believe in?

Love and creativity.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

At the moment, the night sky.

There was a breathtaking conjunction between the moon and venus the other night. Diamond bright.

And those shades of twilight blue, wow.

What is your favourite Irish sporting moment?

Jonny Sexton's 45m drop goal, after 41 phases of play, against France in the 2018 Six Nations. Euphoric.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Who? Mum, Dad and Bro.

What? Music.