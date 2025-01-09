Lord of the Dance
Ten Minutes with…John Gilheaney
Life & Style

Ten Minutes with…John Gilheaney

IRISH country music singer-songwriter John Gilheaney has released his new single The Photos On The Wall.

The song is about John’s dream of returning from Wales — where he was born and brought up — to Leitrim where his family roots lie.

This week he took some time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

After living in Wales for 50 years, I’m beginning a new life in Carrigallen, in my dad's county of Leitrim.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Marc Bolan.

He was an amazing pop star. Glamorous and otherworldly.

John Gilheaney has released a new single

Which of your own compositions are you most proud of?

My latest song, The Photos On The Wall celebrates my Irish ancestors.

The video, filmed in Fenagh, County Leitrim, complements the lyrics with spectacular footage.

What are your Irish roots?

Dad's from Fenagh in lovely Leitrim. Mum's from Cloontakilla in marvellous Mayo.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

At joint number one: Fenagh Abbey and the old fireplace at my mum's house in Cloontakilla.

What pub has the best pint of Guinness in Ireland?

Bowe's in Dublin and The Kiltane Tavern in Bangor Erris are top of the hops.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Yes, Anam Cara by John O' Donohue. It's poetic and spiritual.

The theme is to bring a spirit of friendship and hospitality to all you encounter in life, particularly hardships.

Which living person do you most admire?

Sir Paul McCartney's energy and creativity is awesome.

He has experienced deep heartbreak yet retained a great optimism. A true joy bringer.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Empathy.

What would be your motto?

Do your best and have a laugh.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Charm them and make it work for you. This was advice on how to cope in a toxic workplace.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My last Rolo. No, I'd say my journals.

They're full of wisdom I should heed more often, along with precious memories.

The singer-songwriter has recently moved to Leitrim from Wales

What’s best thing about where you live?

I'm about to find out! Leitrim, from my holiday experiences, is beautiful.

It has a hard act to follow in Wales which is an unsung gem of the world.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To keep the peace be prepared to go to war.

What do you believe in?

Love and creativity.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

At the moment, the night sky.

There was a breathtaking conjunction between the moon and venus the other night. Diamond bright.

And those shades of twilight blue, wow.

What is your favourite Irish sporting moment?

Jonny Sexton's 45m drop goal, after 41 phases of play, against France in the 2018 Six Nations. Euphoric.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Who? Mum, Dad and Bro.

What? Music.

See More: John Gilheaney

Related

DREAM JOB: Two people needed to take up residence on remote Irish island
Life & Style 5 hours ago

DREAM JOB: Two people needed to take up residence on remote Irish island

By: Fiona Audley

Sharon Shannon wows crowds in Birmingham
Life & Style 6 days ago

Sharon Shannon wows crowds in Birmingham

By: Chris Egan

Test your family and friends with our Christmas Day quiz
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Test your family and friends with our Christmas Day quiz

By: Irish Post

Latest

Business fined for selling undersized lobsters in Belfast
News 9 hours ago

Business fined for selling undersized lobsters in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Ryanair sues disruptive passenger after airline was forced to divert flight
News 10 hours ago

Ryanair sues disruptive passenger after airline was forced to divert flight

By: Fiona Audley

Roads close in Limerick as filming on new Liam Neeson film underway
Entertainment 11 hours ago

Roads close in Limerick as filming on new Liam Neeson film underway

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland officially records Roma community demographics for the first time
News 12 hours ago

Ireland officially records Roma community demographics for the first time

By: Fiona Audley

Man who 'brazenly attacked' innocent bystander in fatal attack is found not guilty of murder
News 20 hours ago

Man who 'brazenly attacked' innocent bystander in fatal attack is found not guilty of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

FAI Cup holders Drogheda United distance themselves from Conor McGregor after Instagram post
News 21 hours ago

FAI Cup holders Drogheda United distance themselves from Conor McGregor after Instagram post

By: Gerard Donaghy