This Tito’s American Mule cocktail is the perfect tipple for Independence Day

NEXT week brings Independence Day - meaning Americans and their friends across the globe will be celebrating the anniversary of the day that the US was founded.

With that in mind, the team behind Tito’s Handmade Vodka has shared a cocktail recipe that will make the perfect accompaniment for your July 4 celebrations, wherever you might be celebrating,.

And you have plenty of time to practice making it this weekend, before the big day lands.

Produced in Austin, at Texas’ oldest legal distillery, Tito’s Original Craft Vodka was founded by Bert ‘Tito’ Beveridge in 1995.

Mr Beveridge obtained the first legal permit to distill in Texas and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The company batch distils its corn-based vodka using old-fashioned pot stills, so the vodka is naturally Gluten-free.

Today the product is still distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation Inc. in Austin, Texas on the very same land where the whole venture started.

Tito’s American Mule

Spicy ginger and fresh lime give this effervescent cocktail a kick you can enjoy anytime.

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3 oz Ginger Beer

½ oz fresh lime juice

1 lime slic, garnish

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a copper mug - or a glass - with ice.

Stir and garnish with a lime slice.