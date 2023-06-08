WORLD RUM DAY: Unique Irish rum is distilled in Panama before maturing in Ireland
A PREMIUM Irish rum brand which is a leader in the market prides itself on its unique distilling and ageing process.

Two Shores Rum offers a range of golden rums that are distilled in the heart of Central America before being aged in a range of hand-selected aged Irish whiskey casks on the west coast of Ireland.

“The humid on-the-equator ageing, combined with the secondary Irish whiskey finishes, creates a range of rums that are unlike any other on the market,” the brand explains.

“The result is a smooth and complex liquid that is perfect for sipping neat.”

Currently the Two Shores range includes finishes in 19-year-old single malt Irish whiskey, Oloroso sherry and Amarone wine casks.

With today World Rum Day, the brand is recommending its Two Shores 19 Old Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey Cask Finish as the perfect tipple to celebrate the occasion.

“This rum is crafted utilising only the most exceptional ingredients and aged for eight years in the verdant landscapes of Panama before reaching the West Coast of Ireland,” they explain.

“It is then matured for a minimum of six months in casks that previous aged Irish single malt whiskey for an impressive 19 years.”

Regarding its unique taste, they add: “On the nose you can expect a symphony of tropical aromas, with hints of banana, caramelised pineapple, and candied orange peel.

“These rich tropical flavours follow through on the palate, accentuated by nuances of sweet butterscotch and warming oak and spice notes, with a delightfully long finish.

For further information click here.

