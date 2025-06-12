Use of AI up for discusison at British-Irish Council Summit

THE role of artificial intelligence in the reform of public services is the theme of a British-Irish Council (BIC) Summit which takes place this week.

Political leaders from the BIC’s eight member administrations will take part in the 43rd meeting, which is being hosted by the Northern Ireland Executive.

The theme of the summit is ‘The Role of AI in Reform and Transformation’.

It will be the fourth BIC Summit hosted in the North, with previous instalments held in Belfast in 2007, Derry in 2013 and Fermanagh in 2021.

Established under the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, the BIC is designed to promote “good, practical, positive, and mutually beneficial relations between the peoples of these islands”.

Its members are the Government of Guernsey, the Government of Ireland, the Isle of Man Government, the Government of Jersey, the Northern Ireland Executive, the Scottish Government, the UK Government and the Welsh Government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend the summit, which begins later today and runs into tomorrow.

Elsewhere today he will address the Ibec-CBI Joint Business Council (JBC) All-island Business Conference.

With the theme 'Protecting all-island business in a new global environment', the event will bring together over 150 business leaders, stakeholders, and public policymakers to focus on the “interconnected and cost-effective ways that businesses operate on an all-island basis”.

He will then visit the site of the Narrow Water Bridge in Co, Louth, which will connect the A2 Newry to Warrenpoint dual carriageway in Northern Ireland with the R173 at Omeath in the Republic.

The Taoiseach will be given an update on its construction, followed by a visit to Kilbroney Park in Rostrevor, Co Down, for a briefing on plans for cross-border tourism projects,from the CEOs of Tourism Northern Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, and Tourism Ireland.