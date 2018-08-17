The 11 worst Robert De Niro movies ever made according to Rotten Tomatoes

ROBERT DE NIRO has starred in more classic movies than most actors in Hollywood combined but even he's been guilty of a few misfires down the years.

For every Taxi Driver or Once Upon A Time In America, there's a Bad Grandpa or Little Fockers lurking in the background on De Niro's IMDB page.

The question is, which ranks as the worst of the worst Robert De Niro movies? The Irish Post scoured review aggregator giant Rotten Tomatoes to find out.

11. Righteous Kill (2008) – 19%

Critics Consensus: "Al Pacino and Robert De Niro do their best to elevate this dowdy genre exercise, but even these two greats can't resuscitate the film's hackneyed script."

10. Bloody Mama (1970) – 17%

Critics Consensus: "One of Corman's campiest. (Shelley) Winters is in rare form -- and that's saying something."

9. Hide and Seek (2005) – 13%

Critics Consensus: "A tawdry cocktail of red herrings, cheap psychology, and shameless horror-movie tropes."

8. Killing Season (2013) – 11%

Critics Consensus: "Badly written, ineptly staged, horribly acted, historically suspect and boring beyond belief ..."

7. Dirty Grandpa (2016) – 11%

Critics Consensus: "Like a Werther's Original dropped down a sewer drain, 'Dirty Grandpa' represents the careless fumbling of a classic talent that once brought pleasure to millions."

6. The Bag Man (2014) – 9%

Critics Consensus: "With all of its time-wasting twists and gratuitous moments of sadistic silliness, it feels like a leftover 'Pulp Fiction' wannabe from 20 years ago."

5. Little Fockers (2010) – 9%

Critics Consensus: "As star-studded as it is heartbreakingly lazy, 'Little Fockers' takes the top-grossing trilogy to embarrassing new lows."

4. The Big Wedding (2013) – 8%

Critics Consensus: "'The Big Wedding''s all-star cast is stranded in a contrived, strained plot that features broad stabs at humor but few laughs."

3. New Year’s Eve (2011) – 7%

Critics Consensus: "Shallow, sappy, and dull, 'New Year's Eve' assembles a star-studded cast for no discernible purpose."

2. The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2005) – 4%

Critics Consensus: "Despite an all-star cast and some impressive visuals, 'The Bridge of San Luis Rey' is a lifeless, slow-going adaptation of Thornton Wilder's classic novel."

1. Godsend (2003) – 4%

Critics Consensus: "A murky thriller with few chills, 'Godsend' features ludicrous dialogue, by-the-numbers plotting, and an excess of cheap shocks."