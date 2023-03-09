40 people appear in Dublin courts following police operation into organised crime

FORTY people were due to appear at courts across Dublin this morning charged with burglay and other related offences.

The 39 men and one woman, aged from 18 to 63, have been charged with a total of 60 offences including burglary and associated crime, gardai have confirmed.

They were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Swords and Balbriggan District Courts at 10.30am today.

Their arrests followed a comprehensive policing operation conducted as part of Operation Thor in north Dublin.

“The operation was carried out by Gardaí in the Coolock and Raheny districts and specifically targeted organised crime groups and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends,” gardai confirm.

An additional two persons who were arrested as part of this operation are being dealt with under the Garda Youth Diversion Scheme.