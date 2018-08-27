8-year-old Irish girl with severe epilepsy now pharma free thanks to medicinal marijuana treatment
News

8-year-old Irish girl with severe epilepsy now pharma free thanks to medicinal marijuana treatment

AVA TWOMEY, daughter of campaigner Vera Twomey, is now only using medicinal marijuana to treat her severe form of epilepsy.

Ava suffers from Dravet's Syndrome, which at one point caused her to suffer 16 seizures in just 36 hours.

Her mother, Vera walked from her home in Aghabullogue, Co Cork to Government buildings in Dublin last year in an attempt to persuade Minister for Health Simon Harris to pass legislation allowing her daughter to gain access to medicinal marijuana treatments.

Both Vera and Ava travelled to the Netherlands last summer so Ava could receive cannabidiol (CBD) oil and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil to help alleviate the symptoms.

Towards the end of 2017, Ava was granted a special licence which allows her to receive cannabis treatments at home.

Now, Vera has provided updates on Facebook which reveal the profound effect the specialist treatment has had.

Vera spoke in the House of Commons in London earlier this summer where she explained the benefits of the alternative medicine in treating conditions such as severe epilepsy.

She continues to campaign for others around Ireland who are in need of medicinal cannabis.

