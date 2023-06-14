'A harmless soul': Teenager arrested after man fatally stabbed in Dublin

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Dublin.

The incident occurred at around 7pm on Tuesday on Main Street in Ongar.

Aaron Keating, aged in his 40s, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was sadly pronounced dead.

This morning, gardaí in Blanchardstown revealed they had arrested a male teenager on suspicion of murder.

'A well-liked lad'

A vigil, organised by Ongar Village Residents and Businesses group, was held this evening in memory of Mr Keating.

"We are all in shock. One of our own taken like this," read a post on the group's Facebook page.

A post from another Dublin community group said Mr Keating was 'a well-liked lad and was such a harmless soul'.

In a statement, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West, Paul Donnelly, expressed his shock at the tragedy.

"My deepest sympathy goes out to this man and his family and friends," he posted on social media.

"I know the Ongar community [are] today shocked by this murder.

"If anyone has any information, please contact the gardaí.

"I was in touch with them late last night and they are urging anyone who saw anything or who knows anything to contact them.

"It will be treated sympathetically and with the utmost confidentiality."

Investigation

In a statement, gardaí said a suspect had been arrested and is being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

"Earlier this morning, gardaí in Blanchardstown arrested a male juvenile (teens) on suspicion of murder following a fatal assault which occurred in Ongar on Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023," read the statement.

"The juvenile is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

"The garda investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

"A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man."