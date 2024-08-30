A Morrissey and Marr reunion on the cards?

An offer was made to the former Smiths musicians earlier this summer

IN THE wake of the news of Oasis’ massive 2025 reunion tour, Morrissey has claimed he accepted a “lucrative offer” this summer for a Smiths reunion – but his former band colleague Johnny Marr ignored it.

Like the Gallagher brothers, both Morrisey and Marr are second generation Irish men from Manchester. Stephen Patrick Morrissey was born to working-class Irish Catholics in Manchester, and is a cousin of Irish international footballer Robbie Keane. His song Irish Blood, English Heart reached number 3 in the UK singles chart. His partner in The Smiths, Johnny Marr, was born John Maher to parents from Kildare.

Morrissey and Marr formed The Smiths in 1982.

But talk of a reunion has sparked further controversy between the pair. In a current post on his website Morrissey Central, a statement reads: “In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025. Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer.”

The statement added: “Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

Marr, 60, has not yet responded

The Smiths, who formed in Manchester and were part of the burgeoning rock scene in the city,

Their bass player Andy Rourke, also with Irish roots, died last year, with both Morrissey and Marr paying tribute to him. Along with The Smiths drummer, Michael Joyce — born to Irish parents in Manchester — performed with Sinead O’Connor after The Smiths disbanded.

The Smiths are often regarded as one of the most important and influential acts to emerge from the British music scene in the 1980s. The band crafted a distinct sound that blended elements of post-punk with jangle pop, characterised by Marr's intricate guitar work and Morrissey’s lyrical wit and melancholic introspection. Their music offered a stark contrast to the glossy, synthesiser-driven pop that dominated the charts at the time.

Morrissey's lyrics, often laced with sardonic humour and references to literature and social issues, resonated deeply with listeners who felt disconnected from mainstream culture.

Johnny Marr's contribution to The Smiths' sound was key in their success. His innovative guitar playing, influenced by a mix of 1960s rock, soul, and funk, created a lush musical landscape, both melodic and emotionally rich. Marr’s jangly riffs and arpeggios provided the perfect counterpoint to Morrissey's vocals, allowing the band to craft songs that were both sonically and lyrically complex.

The band's self-titled debut album, released in 1984, marked the beginning of their rise to prominence

But eventually, internal tensions led to the Smiths' breakup in 1987, followed by public lawsuits over royalties. The members each said that the band would never reunite and in previous times have refused all offers to do so. Morrissey's espousal of right-wing politics could be a major stumbling block, however.

Nonetheless, the latest move seems that a glimmer of a possibility may exist for a reunion between of the Smiths.