A number of sporting events in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen's death

SOME SPORTING EVENTS IN Northern Ireland this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the Queen's death.

The news comes officially from the Irish FA. They have said all affiliated football events in Northern Ireland will not go ahead.

Irish FA statement: Weekend fixtures — Irish FA (@IrishFA) September 9, 2022

These will include Six Irish Premiership matches scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

"As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed," the Irish FA said in a statement on Friday morning.

Domestic rugby games will also not go ahead.

Ulster's rugby game against Glasgow Warriors will also not go ahead for the same reason

"As a mark of respect, and to acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, tomorrow’s pre-season game against Glasgow Warriors has been cancelled. More info https://fal.cn/3rICD."

A number of Irish sporting figures and bodies have also offered their own condolences after the Queen's passing.

Legendary Irish jockey AP McCoy also paid tribute to the Queen, reminding people of her contribution to horse racing.

"Your Majesty has been an integral part of horse racing."

"We will miss your knowledge, passion, sense of humour, charming ease and most of all your irreplaceable presence. RIP Ma’am."

Ireland's rugby federation also offered their own tribute to the Queen.

"The IRFU express our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Our sympathies are with our friends in the Home Unions and their supporters," said via a Twitter post.

The British monarch passed away at the age of 96, which ended the longest reign in the history of the Royal Family.

The Queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, is now King.

The Queen's funeral will take place over the next fortnight.