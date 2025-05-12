Irish firm wins contract to support overhaul of Scotland’s electricity grid
Business

AN Irish firm has won a valuable contract to support the ‘largest ever’ overhaul of the Scottish electricity grid.

Kirby Engineering had been named as one of the preferred partners of Scottish Power as they deliver what they describe as the “largest-ever overhaul of the electricity grid in Scotland.

Kirby is among a number of Irish firms that have expanded their offerings into the Scottish market this year.

With the support of Enterprise Ireland, more than 10 companies have announced new contracts and expansion in Scotland.

Cleantech Civils and Uniquely have both announced new offices in Scotland for 2025, with Uniquely planning to create 100 jobs as they establish their Scottish base.

Sheily O’ Loughlin, Enterprise Ireland, Killian Smith, Cleantech Civils, Minister Niamh Smyth, Joe Healy, Enterprise Ireland, Jerry O’Donovan, Consul General of Ireland, pictured at the opening of Enterprise Ireland's new Glasgow office

Following a research and development investment of over £10m, Dublin-based Subsea Micropiles has launched a pioneering offshore wind anchoring solution, which will get its first commercial installation for Orkney Harbour Authority in Scotland.

The move will cut costs and environmental impact for the Authority, while bringing a further 100 jobs to the area over the next five years.

Enterprise Ireland recently opened an office in Glasgow.

“Our new Glasgow office signals a long-term commitment to Scotland as a key market and will further support the success and impact of Irish enterprise across the UK, our largest export market,” Enterprise Ireland Regional Director for the UK, Nordics & New Exporters, Deirdre McPartlin said.

“Scotland represents a dynamic growth market for Irish companies and its unique characteristics are best understood through a local presence,” she added.

“For the offshore wind sector, Ireland’s established capabilities in engineering, marine services, and grid technologies are positioning its firms as key contributors to Scotland’s clean energy transformation.”

