Northern Irish firms secure valuable contracts in US and Canada

A HOST of Northern Irish businesses have secured valuable contracts in the US and Canada.

The firms were part of a trade mission with Invest NI which took them to Chicago and Toronto.

Four of the businesses who took part in the mission in September 2024 have since agreed lucrative deals with organisations they met during their visit.

Belfast-based firms The Foundation and The Creative Media Company have collectively secured contracts worth over £200,000 through connections made on the trip.

Elsewhere Seedling and Jo Hopkins Consulting have both signed new distribution agreements, expanding their reach in North America.

“I congratulate these four companies on their latest export success,” Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said this week.

“Their ability to compete on the global stage is testament to their ambition, hard work, and talent,” she added.

“Companies like this will help us build an innovative, high-value economy that delivers Good Jobs.”

Currently, Northern Ireland remains the only region across the UK to see export growth. The latest statistics from HMRC show that while exports from Britain fell by five per cent over 2023-4, exports from the North rose by 1.1 per cent to £11.09 b in the same timeframe.

“Over the last four years the North has consistently increased its exports, while regions in Britain saw exports fall,” Minister Archibald said.

“The innovation and commitment of our companies, our dual market access, and the effectiveness of Invest NI, have provided a strong basis for export success,” she added. “Those strengths will remain despite the more challenging global economic context created by US tariffs.”