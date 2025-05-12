Family pays emotional tribute to 'loving father' who died following collision
News

Family pays emotional tribute to 'loving father' who died following collision

THE family of a man who was killed in a collision in Greater Manchester this month have paid an emotional tribute to him.

James Kennedy died after being struck by a car at around 8am on May 1.

The 47-year-old was rushed to hospital following the incident, which happened in the Henry Street area of Leigh, but died in hospital on May 3.

James Kennedy died following a collision in Greater Manchester

Paying tribute his family said he was “taken away from us too soon”.

They added: “James will be forever missed, but never forgotten.

“He was a loving son, brother, father and uncle.

“Forever in our hearts. Lots of love from all your family and friends.

“RIP James, till we meet again.”

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a woman in her 50s, was arrested at the time of the incident on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been bailed pending further enquiries, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police has confirmed.

The force has called on anyone who may have witnesses the incident to contact them.

“Anyone with any informayion is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 676 of 01/05/25,” they said in a statement.

 

