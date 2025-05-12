Wildfire ‘tears through’ Northern Irish conservation site
News

Wildfire ‘tears through’ Northern Irish conservation site

AN ONGOING wildfire which has been burning since the weekend has ‘torn through’ a Northern Irish conservation site.

A third of Slieve Beagh, which straddles counties Monaghan, Fermanagh and Tyrone, is estimated to have been damaged since the fire took hold, according to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Northern Ireland's Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir said the fire is “another stark reminder on how quickly they can spread, creating significant risk to life and property while causing extensive environmental damage”.

He added:  “The fire in Counties Tyrone and Monaghan has torn through approximately a third of a precious protected site which includes a Special Area of Conservation for the endangered Hen Harrier during nesting season as well as important blanket bog habitat.

A wildfire has ripped through Slieve Beagh in Co. Tyrone

“With the current conditions set to last [in the days ahead] I plead with everyone to heed the elevated hazard warning issued, remain extra vigilant to fires in our countryside and report to the Police or Crimestoppers anyone you know involved in deliberate and malicious fires.

“Once ignited, fire can spread rapidly, especially in areas with dead grasses, gorse, forestry and heather.

“Large areas can become engulfed in a very short period of time putting life, property and wildlife at real risk. This activity must stop before someone is killed or injured.”

Members of the NIFRS are still tackling the wildfire (Pics: NIFRS)

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has urged the public to remain vigilant as the warm dry weather continues this week.

“With the dry weather set to continue over the next few days we are asking the public to support their Firefighters by staying safe from fire in the countryside,” NIFRS Area Commander Barry Ross said.

“Dealing with wildfires is not only challenging and physically demanding for our Firefighters, it is extremely resource intensive for our Service and partner agencies,” he added.

“If you are enjoying the weather this weekend, please do so responsibly and follow our safety advice.”

See More: Northern Ireland, Slieve Beagh, Wildfire

Related

Increased police presence over Easter weekend as officers crack down on speeding
News 3 weeks ago

Increased police presence over Easter weekend as officers crack down on speeding

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Government agrees to share material with Omagh Bombing inquiry
News 3 weeks ago

Irish Government agrees to share material with Omagh Bombing inquiry

By: Fiona Audley

SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin meets Manchester and Liverpool mayors to discuss regional imbalances in UK
News 3 weeks ago

SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin meets Manchester and Liverpool mayors to discuss regional imbalances in UK

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Cork and Waterford camogie squads unite in condemnation of Munster Final postponement over skorts row
News 22 hours ago

Cork and Waterford camogie squads unite in condemnation of Munster Final postponement over skorts row

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation after shots fired at Derry home
News 23 hours ago

Investigation after shots fired at Derry home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Lurgan 'catfish' predator who targeted girls in England is jailed for online sexual offences
News 23 hours ago

Lurgan 'catfish' predator who targeted girls in England is jailed for online sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty swimming off coast in Co. Donegal
News 1 day ago

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty swimming off coast in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

The danger of forgetting - and the risk of remembering
Comment 1 day ago

The danger of forgetting - and the risk of remembering

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Citizen journalism is pseudo journalist
Comment 1 day ago

Citizen journalism is pseudo journalist

By: Joe Horgan