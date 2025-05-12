Wildfire ‘tears through’ Northern Irish conservation site

AN ONGOING wildfire which has been burning since the weekend has ‘torn through’ a Northern Irish conservation site.

A third of Slieve Beagh, which straddles counties Monaghan, Fermanagh and Tyrone, is estimated to have been damaged since the fire took hold, according to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Northern Ireland's Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir said the fire is “another stark reminder on how quickly they can spread, creating significant risk to life and property while causing extensive environmental damage”.

He added: “The fire in Counties Tyrone and Monaghan has torn through approximately a third of a precious protected site which includes a Special Area of Conservation for the endangered Hen Harrier during nesting season as well as important blanket bog habitat.

“With the current conditions set to last [in the days ahead] I plead with everyone to heed the elevated hazard warning issued, remain extra vigilant to fires in our countryside and report to the Police or Crimestoppers anyone you know involved in deliberate and malicious fires.

“Once ignited, fire can spread rapidly, especially in areas with dead grasses, gorse, forestry and heather.

“Large areas can become engulfed in a very short period of time putting life, property and wildlife at real risk. This activity must stop before someone is killed or injured.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has urged the public to remain vigilant as the warm dry weather continues this week.

“With the dry weather set to continue over the next few days we are asking the public to support their Firefighters by staying safe from fire in the countryside,” NIFRS Area Commander Barry Ross said.

“Dealing with wildfires is not only challenging and physically demanding for our Firefighters, it is extremely resource intensive for our Service and partner agencies,” he added.

“If you are enjoying the weather this weekend, please do so responsibly and follow our safety advice.”