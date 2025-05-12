Three men charged in connection with assaults on police officers

THREE men have been charged in connection with attacks on police officers in Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to two incidents in the city on May 10 in order to protect the public.

The first was a fight which broke out at a shop on Ardoyne Avenue just before 7.35pm.

During the incident a police officer was kicked while making an arrest, which left him hospitalised with a fractured arm.

The second incident happened an hour later, where a fight broke out between a number of men in the University Street area.

While attempting to break up the fight, an officer was bitten on the forearm.

The force of the bite caused an injury which required hospital treatment and a wound which will leave permanent scarring.

A 34-year-old man has since been charged with disorderly behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and two counts of common assault.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, possession of a Class B controlled drug, four counts of common assault, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

They are all expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, 12th May.

"Officers join the police service to keep people safe - they do not deserve to be assaulted simply for doing their job,” the PSNI’s Superintendent Dornan said today.

"These incidents highlight the grim reality of the shameful behaviour which we run the risk of being confronted with every time we attend a call.

"I commend the courage and professionalism of the injured officers.

“Their welfare is being supported and they are receiving the appropriate care.”

Supt Dornan added: “These local officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. We are extremely proud of the way they, and all our officers, serve the public each and every day."