First look at The Walsh Sisters – a new series based on Marian Keyes’ books

A FIRST look image has been released showing the stars of the much anticipated new series The Walsh Sisters.

Part-based on the characters in Marian Keyes’ books Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There, the six-part series follows the lives of sisters Anna, Rachel, Maggie, Claire and Helen as they navigate the peaks and troughs of their late 20s and 30s.

Headlining the cast are Louisa Harland, of Derry Girls and Love/Hate fame, who stars as the troubled Anna Walsh and rising talent Caroline Menton, who takes on the role of one her sister Rachel, who is one of Marian’s most loved characters.

Danielle Galligan plays eldest sister Claire and Máiréad Tyers plays Helen.

The final Walsh sister, Maggie, is played by screenwriter and actor Stefanie Preissner, who has previously starred in Solpadeine is My Boyfriend, Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope and How to Adult.

“It’s impossible to overstate how thrilled I am with this production,” Keyes said this week.

“Stefanie Preissner’s scripts alchemised the vibe of my novels into a new and compelling thing,” she added.

Keyes admits she was blown away by the performances of the cast now playing the sisters first created through her books.

“Individually and collectively the five young women playing the sisters astonished me,” she said.

“Their warm, bickery engagement feels just like a family.”

She added: “The rest of the cast is equally tremendous, and Mammy and Daddy Walsh are beautiful together.

“These amazing people have captured the spirit of my books, and they’re transformed into something new and exciting.”

The author has been on set while the RTÉ series, being produced in association with the BBC, Screen Ireland and Cineflix Rights, has been filming.

“Visiting the set was always a thrill,” she says.

“The director and crew had a definite vision, and their commitment and hard work was clear.

“There’s a lot that’s very funny and warm but some of the scenes are dark and deeply moving.

“This probably sounds like a strange thing to say but even if I wasn’t involved in this, I’d be dying to see it.

“I’m so grateful to all the individuals who worked so hard to make this beautiful series and I’m very excited for the world to see the finished product.”

Aidan Quinn stars as Jack ‘Daddy’ Walsh, alongside his screen wife Carrie Crowley, who stars as the Walsh sisters’ eccentric Mammy.

Jay Duffy, Samuel Anderson and Debi Mazar also star.

The Walsh Sisters will launch on RTÉ followed by BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year.