Man dies following collision involving car and e-scooters in Co. Louth
News

A MAN hi his 20s has died following a collision involving a car and two e-scooters in Co, Louth.

Two other men were injured in the incident, which occurred on the Armagh Road in Dundalk late on Saturday.

Gardaí are now appealing for information.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Another male, aged in his 20s, was taken to the same hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A third male, also in his 20s, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The road has been closed while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Armagh Road area between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station

