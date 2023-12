A MAN has died following a house fire in Co. Louth.

Gardaí and fire services responded to reports of a blaze at a residence on Avenue Road in Dundalk on Tuesday evening.

According to gardaí, a man in his 40s was fatally injured during the incident.

The body has since been removed from the scene and a technical examination was carried out at the property this morning.

Gardaí say a post mortem examination will be conducted, the results of which will determine the course of their investigation.