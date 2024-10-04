A tribute to Tony Birtill in Liverpool

CONRADH na Gaeilge, Liverpool in partnership with the Liverpool Irish Festival will be presenting their third annual Tony Birtill Lecture commencing at 6 pm on Oct 22, 2024 at Liverpool Irish Centre

In Oct 2021, Liverpool (and Ireland) lost a great Irish Language supporter, Tony Birtill. He made an invaluable contribution to the conservation, promotion and teaching of the Irish Language on Merseyside for over 30 years. A Gaeilgeoir (fluent Irish speaker) and walking enthusiast who loved the outdoors, Tony was also a keen historian and language activist. His widely acclaimed book Liverpool - A Hidden History gives a very incisive insight into the lives and living conditions of Irish emigrants living in Liverpool in the aftermath of the Great Famine in Ireland 1845-1852.

Tony was also a wonderful friend to The Irish Post, providing support, advice and wisdom over the years.

This year’s memorial lecture in his memory is entitled: Frongoch, University of Revolution. The story of the Frongoch marker stone and plaque erected by Tony, Gwyn Ifan and friends in memory of the 1800 Irishmen interned at Frongoch following the 1916 uprising in Dublin will be discussed.

The talk will be delivered by Gwyn Siôn Ifan from the Welsh Language Society. Gwyn is a Welsh language activist and was a close friend of Tony’s for over 30 years.

Frongoch — the facts

1, Frongoch, North Wales, was an internment camp in North Wales.

During World War I, it became infamous for housing a prison camp where Irish republicans, including those involved in the 1916 Easter Rising, were interned. The camp was divided into "South Camp" and "North Camp” and held some 1,800 republicans.

Known as the "University of Revolution"

Frongoch prison camp was nicknamed the "University of Revolution" by the Irish, as many of the future leaders of the Irish War of Independence were interned there. These men used the time to organise, share ideas, and plan for future resistance to British rule.

Michael Collins' Imprisonment

One of the most notable inmates was Michael Collins, who later became one of the most important figures in the struggle for Irish independence. His time at Frongoch allowed him to build connections with other nationalists.

Conditions at the camp

The conditions at Frongoch were poor, with overcrowded huts, poor sanitation, and inadequate food. However, the camaraderie and sense of purpose among the prisoners helped them endure their imprisonment.

The camp's role in shaping Sinn Féin

Frongoch played a pivotal role in shaping the future leadership of Sinn Féin. Many of the prisoners went on to become influential in the Irish political party that led the fight for independence.

Prisoners organised classes

Despite being held as prisoners, the men in Frongoch organised educational classes on military tactics, language, history, and even politics. These classes helped shape the revolutionary fervour and leadership skills of many who were detained.

The Camp's Closure

Frongoch was closed in December 1916 due to international pressure and the political consequences of keeping Irish nationalists imprisoned without trial. Most of the prisoners were released by Christmas of that year.

The Irish Gaelic revival at Frongoch

Irish culture and language flourished within the camp. Prisoners actively spoke Irish and even organised Irish dancing and storytelling sessions, furthering the cultural revival that was part of the larger Irish nationalist movement.

The Camp's Legacy in Irish History

Frongoch's importance in Irish history is immense. It is often viewed as a crucible for the Irish independence movement. The friendships and strategies developed there significantly influenced Ireland's path to independence, culminating in the War of Independence and the establishment of the Irish Free State in 1922.

Among the prisoners were the future Hollywood actor Arthur Shields. Barry Fitzgerald (birth name William Shields) was Arthur’s older brother. He was not interned.

It is a common misconception that Éamon de Valera was also imprisoned at Frongoch.