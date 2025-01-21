‘A true gentleman’: Funeral confirmed for popular barman killed in Cork collision
News

‘A true gentleman’: Funeral confirmed for popular barman killed in Cork collision

THE funeral will take place today for a popular barman who was killed in a collision in Co. Cork this month.

Marco da Costa was involved in a single car collision on the N71 in Clonakilty town at around 12.15am on January 14.

The father-of-one, who was originally from South Africa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have flooded in for the 55-year-old, who worked at the Courtyard Bar in Clonakilty.

Marco da Costa (Pic: da Costa family)

The team there said they were “devastated by this news” of his death.

Paying tribute, they said: “Marco started work at the Courtyard last year and made many friends along the way with his charming personality

“Our sympathies go out to Marco’s work colleagues, friends and family, especially his little girl Stella and his great friends Lynne and Rob.

“Marco was a true gentleman and we will miss him dearly.”

A fundraising campaign has since been set up to help his family with the funeral costs and also to support his daughter, Stella.

Organiser Tarryn Kelly explained: “I am raising funds to cover the funeral expenses for Marco and to provide support for the daughter he adored and left behind.”

They added: “Marco was a proud South African who came to Ireland by way of the UK.

“He first moved to help his daughter start a new chapter in her life, ensuring she was settled and supported.

“Marco’s love for his daughter was unmatched - he seized every opportunity to visit her or bring her to Ireland to share in his life.

“Their bond was his greatest joy, and he cherished every moment they spent together.”

More than €4,500 has been raised via the site so far.

In a statement confirming his death “unexpectedly following a tragic accident”, Mr da Costa’s family said he would be “sadly missed by his heartbroken mom Sandy, daughter Stella and brothers Nunu, Tyrone and William”.

They further confirmed his funeral would take place today.

He will be reposing in O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty from 5pm with a service due to begin at 5.45pm.

Cremation will take place privately.

See More: Cork, Marco Da Costa

Related

Man dies in early hours collision in Cork
News 1 week ago

Man dies in early hours collision in Cork

By: Fiona Audley

'A true gentleman': Tributes paid to former Cork County Councillor Des O'Grady
News 1 week ago

'A true gentleman': Tributes paid to former Cork County Councillor Des O'Grady

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family of Paula Canty ‘heartbroken’ as man charged in connection with Cork woman’s death
News 1 week ago

Family of Paula Canty ‘heartbroken’ as man charged in connection with Cork woman’s death

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Capturing the hidden history of emigration
News 23 hours ago

Capturing the hidden history of emigration

By: Irish Post

 A Caribbean adventure across nine islands
Travel 1 day ago

 A Caribbean adventure across nine islands

By: Marilyn Jones

BAFTA-award winning actor Jamie Demetriou joins cast of new sitcom set in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

BAFTA-award winning actor Jamie Demetriou joins cast of new sitcom set in Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies in house fire in Co. Dublin while gardaí warn against online speculation
News 1 day ago

Man dies in house fire in Co. Dublin while gardaí warn against online speculation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Whiskey in the Jar: 52 years of an Irish classic
Entertainment 1 day ago

Whiskey in the Jar: 52 years of an Irish classic

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Teenager convicted of manslaughter of John Cavanagh following fatal punch to the neck
News 2 days ago

Teenager convicted of manslaughter of John Cavanagh following fatal punch to the neck

By: Gerard Donaghy