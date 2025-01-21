‘A true gentleman’: Funeral confirmed for popular barman killed in Cork collision

THE funeral will take place today for a popular barman who was killed in a collision in Co. Cork this month.

Marco da Costa was involved in a single car collision on the N71 in Clonakilty town at around 12.15am on January 14.

The father-of-one, who was originally from South Africa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have flooded in for the 55-year-old, who worked at the Courtyard Bar in Clonakilty.

The team there said they were “devastated by this news” of his death.

Paying tribute, they said: “Marco started work at the Courtyard last year and made many friends along the way with his charming personality

“Our sympathies go out to Marco’s work colleagues, friends and family, especially his little girl Stella and his great friends Lynne and Rob.

“Marco was a true gentleman and we will miss him dearly.”

A fundraising campaign has since been set up to help his family with the funeral costs and also to support his daughter, Stella.

Organiser Tarryn Kelly explained: “I am raising funds to cover the funeral expenses for Marco and to provide support for the daughter he adored and left behind.”

They added: “Marco was a proud South African who came to Ireland by way of the UK.

“He first moved to help his daughter start a new chapter in her life, ensuring she was settled and supported.

“Marco’s love for his daughter was unmatched - he seized every opportunity to visit her or bring her to Ireland to share in his life.

“Their bond was his greatest joy, and he cherished every moment they spent together.”

More than €4,500 has been raised via the site so far.

In a statement confirming his death “unexpectedly following a tragic accident”, Mr da Costa’s family said he would be “sadly missed by his heartbroken mom Sandy, daughter Stella and brothers Nunu, Tyrone and William”.

They further confirmed his funeral would take place today.

He will be reposing in O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty from 5pm with a service due to begin at 5.45pm.

Cremation will take place privately.