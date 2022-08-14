Actress Anne Heche dies a week after LA car crash, aged 53

ACTRESS Anne Heche has died at the age of 53, a week after she crashed her car in Los Angeles.

A statement from her representative said that while Heche is legally dead according to Californian law, she remains on life support while organ donors are found.

On August 5 at around 10.55am, a car driven by Heche collided with a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue, LA.

The actress sustained significant injuries and later fell into a coma, never regaining consciousness.

'A bright light'

A statement to People on behalf of the star's family and friends said she would be deeply missed.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," read the statement.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The LAPD previously said preliminary blood tests had revealed the presence of drugs in Heche's system.

However, the force has now confirmed it has dropped its investigation.

"Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case,” a statement from LAPD read.

"When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

Screen credits

Heche's first screen appearance was in 1987 as twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the US soap Another World.

In 1997, she had major roles in Donnie Brasco alongside Johnny Depp and Al Pacino, and in Volcano with Tommy Lee Jones.

She starred opposite Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights and appeared in John Q with Denzel Washington, as well as starring in the 1998 remake of Psycho.

Heche was also a familiar face on the small screen and played the series lead in 2016's Aftermath and The Brave in 2017.

The actress was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 until 2000 and later had two sons, the first with husband Coley Laffoon in 2003 and the second with partner James Tupper in 2009.

Heche, the youngest of five children, was predeceased by three of her siblings.

In her 2001 memoir, the actress claimed she had been abused by her father, although her mother disputed the claims.

The actress had recently completed work on the forthcoming miniseries, The Idol, in which she stars alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of her Donnie Brasco co-star, Johnny Depp.