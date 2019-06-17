Aer Lingus share a discount code for cheap flights to Europe this summer

AER LINGUS have shared a discount code which allows customers to get 20% off their air travel to selected European countries.

They’re celebrating the fact that they remain Ireland’s only 4-star airline and are offering cheap flights to four destinations:

France

Italy

Spain

Portugal

To help yourself to the discount, you’ll need the following code: ‘4STAR2019’

The code is only valid in June 24, so hurry, hurry, hurry!

The sale is applicable to flights running between July 15 and September 30, 2019.

Advertisement

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We have worked hard to maintain the 4-star rating originally awarded in 2016, by maintaining and improving our high standards of service to guests.

“Our guest experience is constantly evolving and improving as the needs of travellers today are ever-changing.

“Looking forward, we are confident that we will maintain and further improve our guest experience, as we continue to execute our ambitions growth strategy. For example, soon we will roll out a full business class product refresh, 20MB of free Wi-Fi for long haul economy guests, and complimentary beer and wine for long haul economy guests.”

For more information on Aer Lingus’ sale, click here.