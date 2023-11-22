Air rage damages case against estate of late Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is settled

A CASE brought against the estate of late Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan for damages relating to an air rage incident has been settled.

In 2017, Ms O'Riordan was sued for damages after allegedly stamping on a flight attendant's foot during a 2014 flight from New York to Shannon Airport.

Senior cabin crew member Carmel Coyne was seeking damages for assault, battery, false imprisonment, breach of her right to privacy and right to earn a living.

Earlier this month, a judge decided that the case should be heard in the High Court, however, RTÉ News reports that the case has now been settled on terms agreed by both sides.

Incident

The action was originally brought against Ms O'Riordan in 2017 in relation to the incident on November 10, 2014.

Ms Coyne, from Co. Galway, alleged that the singer had attempted to light a cigarette and became aggressive with another passenger.

Ms O'Riordan was also alleged to have shouted and screamed during the final 40 minutes of the flight, demanding to be let off the plane.

Ms Coyne alleged the singer stamped on her foot after the plane landed, resulting in her being off work for seven months.

Ms O'Riordan was subsequently arrested, reportedly head-butting one garda and spitting at another.

She later pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one count of obstructing a garda, however, a judge struck out the charges in 2016.

He instead ordered the singer to pay €6,000 to the court poor box, saying it would be unfair to criminalise Ms O'Riordan due to the incident occurring when she was struggling with her mental health.

Struck out

Ms O'Riordan passed away in January 2018, with an inquest revealing she had drowned as a result of alcohol intoxication.

After her death, solicitors successfully applied to have the case switched to representatives of Ms O'Riordan's estate.

According to RTÉ News, the case was settled on Wednesday, with Ms Coyne's legal representatives telling the judge that no money had been paid in respect of a claim for loss of earnings.

The defendants consented to the matter being struck out without an admission of liability.