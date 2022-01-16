Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan on late singer's fourth anniversary
News

Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan on late singer's fourth anniversary

Dolores O'Riordan performing at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy in 2012 (Image: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMBERS of Irish band The Cranberries have paid tribute to their late singer Dolores O'Riordan on the fourth anniversary of her death.

O'Riordan passed away in London on January 15, 2018, aged 46.

She joined The Cranberries in 1990 and the group went on to achieve global fame with hits such as Linger, Zombie, and Dreams.

The group disbanded in 2019 but former members Fergal Lawler, Noel Hogan and Mike Hogan collectively paid tribute to their 'beautiful friend' on social media on Saturday.

"It's been four years since we lost our beautiful friend and singer Dolores," they posted on the official social media accounts of The Cranberries.

"You are always with us 'D', forever in our hearts.

"Ferg, Noel and Mike."

Global success

After O'Riordan replaced original singer Niall Quinn in 1990, the band went on to taste chart success with their first singles, Dreams and Linger.

The accompanying album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, was released in March 1993 and went to No. 1 in Britain and Ireland.

The following year, they scored a global hit with the single Zombie, which went platinum in Australia, Britain and Germany and topped the US Modern Rock chart.

The video for the song has since amassed more than 1billion views on YouTube.

The band's next three albums all made the top-five in Ireland and Britain.

Last year, the remaining band members release their final album, In the End, which featured posthumous lyrics from O'Riordan.

The album proved a success with both fans and critics.

O'Riordan's death in 2018 shook the music world, with acts and artists around the globe paying tribute to the singer.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said at the time that with the Cranberries, O'Riordan had had "an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally".

