Alarming footage surfaces showing large crowd singing and dancing on Grafton Street in Dublin
ALARMING FOOTAGE has surfaced on social media showing a large group of people singing and dancing together in the centre of Dublin.

The incident reportedly took place on Grafton Street late this past Friday night, with dozens of people filmed dancing around an individual thought to be a busker.

Several other individuals can also be seen enjoying the fun further back from the main crowd.

The footage first emerged on Twitter, where it quickly drew criticism over the fact few in the video appear to be wearing masks, while little regard is show for social distancing.

“My operation to remove my kidney has been cancelled due to the virus - this carryon is what’s stopping urgent medical procedures taking place,” Trish Lonergan, the person sharing the video, wrote.

One commenter asked: “This is crazy, how many of these people will become sick next week and need health care?

“This is just wrong,” another said. “These people have no cop on.”

Gardai have confirmed that officers attended the scene and dispersed the crowd.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí received reports of a gathering of people on Grafton Street at approximately 10:00pm last night, Friday 16 October, 2020.

"Gardaí attended the scene and reminded those present of the current health guidelines and dispersed the group. All were compliant."

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dublin, Grafton Street

