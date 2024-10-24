All change for the Dublin portal as New York replaced by Philadephia

THE Dublin portal which has connected people in the Irish capital with people in New York this year is set to change this month.

The portal in New York has been relocated to JFK Plaza in the city of Philadelphia, meaning the livestream between the hi-tech sculptures which began in May of this year, will now take on a whole new outlook.

The stream will alternate every three minutes between Dublin, Vilnius, Lublin and Philadelphia, the Portals.org team have confirmed.

“As a proud Philadelphia native, I’m excited to introduce the Portal to a city that thrives on creativity and shared experiences,” said Joseph Callahan, core team member of Portals, said this week.

“We’re creating a first of its kind global artwork, a network of Portal sculptures that invites people to share a moment in time with people from distant cultures using universal languages of signs, music and joy."

He added: “The Portal’s arrival in the heart of Philadelphia is an exciting moment for our city that offers a new way to engage with the world, particularly ahead of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026."

“This project is a celebration of our city’s spirit of innovation and unity,” said

Michael Newmuis, who is the incoming 2026 Director for the City of Philadelphia, said the project celebrates the city’s "spirit of innovation and unity".

“The Portal is an extension of the public space, it’s like a window," he said.

"We are grateful to Portals.org and the Flatiron NoMad Partnership for this generous activation.

"The Portals have been active and welcomed for more than three years in Europe, to much popular success, and we are excited to offer the people of Philadelphia an opportunity to experience this interactive and unparalleled artwork in Love Park.”

Benediktas Gylys, who is the founder of Portals.org, said the move to Philadelphia "is an exciting step forward in our mission to build a bridge to a united planet".

“Each of these sculptures serves as a reminder that we share more than what divides us, offering a unique opportunity to experience our world as one united home planet," he added.

Extra locations are due to be added to the portal in the coming weeks, and the Dublin portal installation, which broadcasts daily from 8am-8pm, has been extended until 31st Jan 31, 2025, so there is plenty of time yet to enjoy the new additions.