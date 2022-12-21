Amy Broadhurst was named Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year this week

IRISH BOXING SENSATION Amy Broadhurst has been crowned the Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year this week.

The 25-year-old light-welterweight became the fourth boxer in Ireland to become a world champion boxer after beating Algeria's Imane Khelif in May.

Her feat meant that she accomplished the same feat as some of Ireland's most recognised boxers such as Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Michael Conlan.

Her excellent year didn't stop there. Broadhurst in August won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, seeing off England's Gemma Richardso. In doing so she became Northern Ireland's first female boxer to win gold at the games.

Finally capping off an excellent year, the Dundalk native and Irish team headed to the European Championships in Montenegro. She would complete the hat trick of golds that year by beating Ukraine's Mariia Bava via a unanimous decision.

Broadhurst saw off the likes of Irish running stars Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean, fellow boxer Amy O'Rourke, golf's Leona Maguire, Rachael Blackmore, and a list of other women that included the likes of Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington to scoop the award

“To be in a room with sports stars like this, to even be named among them is special, I didn’t for a minute expect to win it, these are all superstars,”said Broadhurst in an interview with the Irish times.

The Olympic games in Paris in 2024 is next on the agenda for the Dundalk native

The Olympics, that has always been the dream and fingers crossed, 2023 is when the dream will come through when I qualify," added the boxer.

In other award news, The Ireland women’s soccer team was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award who qualified for the World Cup for the first time after beating Scotland 1-0 in a playoff in Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Ireland began their World Cup adventure next summer against the likes of Australia , Nigeria and Canada